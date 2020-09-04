L&T bags significant contract by Ministry of Defence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro has been awarded a significant contract by the Ministry of Defence for the supply of four regiments of Pinaka weapon systems.

The contract involves the supply of Pinaka launchers, battery command posts and associated engineering support package. The system has been indigenously developed by L&T as part of Pinaka development programme of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and functions as a high-tech, all-weather, long-range area fire artillery weapon system.

"As a proponent of Atmanirbhar Bharat philosophy from inception and a practising Make-in-India company, we have been associated with the Pinaka programme since its development in the 1990s and induction in armed forces and serial production since a one-and-a-half decade," said J D Patil, Member of the board and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence a Smart Technologies) at L&T.

"We continue to live up to our ethos to build strong India and commitment to the nation by producing high-class weapon systems within scheduled time frames and will keep up to that for these orders as well," he said in a statement on Friday.

L&T has already executed similar orders from the Ministry of Defence and supplied two regiments of Pinaka systems earlier. With these orders, L&T attained cumulative six out of ten regiments of Pinaka systems with the Indian Army. L&T Defence is also engaged with DRDO for future developments on this artillery system. (ANI)

