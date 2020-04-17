L&T bags significant orders for its buildings and factories business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Friday said its buildings and factories business has bagged significant orders worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from domestic clients.

It has secured an order from a leading cement maker to execute and commission a plant with a production capacity of 9,500 tonnes per day at Ametha in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

Another order has been secured from a Bengaluru-based developer for constructing a residential complex with a total built-up area of 5 million square feet.

The scope of work includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, water-proofing, masonry and plastering for 18 towers with two basements, and ground plus 28/29 floors, it said in a statement.

The third order the company has secured is from a key government organisation to construct its smart data centres at Hyderabad and Chennai with a total built-up area of 2.68 lakh square feet.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. (ANI)

