L&T Construction bags large contracts for water & effluent treatment business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 13 (ANI): The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured three engineering procurement construction (EPC) water management orders from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation.

The contracts are for design, build, operate, maintain and transfer of water supply systems in Hubballi-Dharwada, Kalaburagi and Belagavi cities for cost-effective and sustainable up-scaling to a continuous pressurised water supply. The projects are largely funded by the World Bank, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The projects aim to achieve target non-revenue water by reducing losses through the development of suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements. The projects are designed to deliver water to about 29 lakh people.

The aggregate scope covers design and construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, overhead service reservoirs, raw and clear water transmission and distribution pipelines, ground-level storage reservoirs, pump houses, meter installation at house connections and other associated electro-mechanical, instrumentation an automation works including operation and maintenance.

L&T Construction has secured another EPC order from the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation to provide an underground sewerage scheme to added areas of the corporation's phase three.

The scope of the project includes laying of sewer pipelines, construction of RCC manholes, pumping and lifting stations and providing sewer connections to households. (ANI)

