L&T Construction bags large orders for power T&D business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): As traditional power generation companies rapidly enhance renewable capacities in their portfolios, Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders to establish more than 400 megawatt solar photovoltaic projects in Gujarat.

The scope of these packages involve design, engineering, supply, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of grid connected solar PV plants of about 200 MW each.

L&T is one of the leading EPC players globally in the renewables space with a track record of having built some of the largest solar plants.

In Rajasthan, a 765kV double circuit transmission line package has been received through a project specific transmission company. This line is associated with the transmission scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones, said L&T in a statement on Monday.

In West Bengal, orders have been received to supply and install high voltage distribution systems in certain districts on a turnkey mode. The grid modernisation programme in semi-urban and rural areas is being implemented by the state with multilateral assistance.



Another order to construct 220kV and 132kV transmission lines has been won from the state transmission utility.

In Tamil Nadu, L&T has won a 400 kV substation order. The scope of work involves establishing a complete substation including associated transformers, reactors, switchgear, control and protection besides substation automation systems.

The project is aimed at meeting future load growth of Coimbatore region and strengthen evacuation system of an upcoming pumped storage power plant.

In Qatar, the company has won an order to install line connected current limiting reactors for the first time in the country's network. As the electricity network expands, this 400 kV equipment will help improve grid stability and enable use of existing switchgear without major replacements.

"These orders stand testimony to the fact that L&T is uniquely positioned as a dependable EPC player to deliver projects ranging from electrification to energy transition with speed and scale, to utilities and developers globally," said T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President for Utilities of L&T. (ANI)

