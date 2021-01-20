L&T Construction to build power T&D lines in Bangladesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): The power transmission and distribution business of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a slew of transmission line orders in Bangladesh.

The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra-high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis.

A fast-growing economy in the region, Bangladesh has embarked on a programme to alleviate infrastructure deficiencies and upgrade its power system to sustain the growth.



To cater to the power demand in emerging load centres and the Greater Dhaka region, several projects are afoot -- including construction of the country's first nuclear power plant.

"As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve reliability and efficiency of the country's grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and economic growth centres," said T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities).

"These projects also will give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade. The recent wins strengthen the leadership position of our business that caters to power transmission and distribution, and renewables EPC projects in the region," he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

L&T's power transmission and distribution business vertical has a significant share in the SAARC, Middle East, Africa and the ASEAN regions. (ANI)

