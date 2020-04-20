L&T Construction to modernise power distribution network in Bengaluru metro zone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday that it has bagged an order to modernise the power distribution network in a subdivision of Bengaluru metropolitan area zone.

With the scope involving conversion of high voltage overhead lines into underground cables and the creation of additional feeders for load bifurcation, the project will enhance the reliability of the power system.

Similar distribution network strengthening orders have been received in the northern and western parts of the subcontinent as well.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has also bagged orders to establish 220 kV and 132 kV substations besides 132 kV cable networks in India, the Middle East and Africa.

In a consortium, another order has been secured for the rehabilitation of substations and transmission lines associated with hydropower plants in Myanmar.

Additional orders have been received in an ongoing substation, transmission line and renewable energy jobs in India, L&T said in a statement. (ANI)

