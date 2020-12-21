L&T Defence conferred green channel status by defence ministry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro has been awarded the coveted green channel status for major naval weapon delivery systems from the Directorate General Quality Assurance (DGQA) under the Ministry of Defence.

The grant of green channel certificate to a firm provides deemed registration status, waiver of pre-dispatch inspection and acceptance of stores under supplying firm's guarantee or warranty against the contracts concluded by various procurement agencies under the ministry.

L&T Defence was accorded the status after stringent audits of its production facilities, quality systems and products carried out by the DGQA.

Rear Admiral Atul Khanna, Additional Director General and Head of Naval Quality Assurance, was on Monday formally awarded the green channel status' to L&T Defence team in the presence J D Patil, Whole-Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and member of the board.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Sudhir Mishra, CEO and Managing Director of BrahMos Aerospace, senior officers from Naval headquarters and from the quality assurance establishments.

The green channel policy was introduced in March 2017 by the Ministry of Defence as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. L&T holds the distinction of being the first private sector defence company to be granted this status for delivery of major systems.

L&T Valves, another group company of Larsen & Toubro, secured the coveted green channel certification from Ministry of Defence in November 2019.

L&T Defence has built in-house capabilities and capacities over three-and-a-half decades by offering indigenous defence solutions.

It has developed competencies in conceptualisation, design, analysis, engineering, embedded software,

manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and through life support to the armed forces over the life cycle of equipment, systems and platforms.

(ANI)