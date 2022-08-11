L&T dispatches special construction equipment to Border Roads Organisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): L&T Construction Equipment Limited (LTCEL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, said on Thursday it has dispatched the first batch of 25 special variant Wheel Loaders to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The Wheel Loaders supplied by LTCEL are suitable for operation in harsh terrains - high altitudes and extreme weather conditions.

These sturdy machines (model L&T 9020) are fitted with 'Cold Starting Kits', enabling them to operate in sub-zero temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees. BRO will deploy them to strengthen road infrastructure in Northeast, North and Northwest India, according to a statement released by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).



"These machines, as part of our contribution to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, are designed and developed by our Product Development Centre at Coimbatore and have more than 90 per cent indigenous content in line with Government's vision to promote local manufacturing," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro.

BRO is India's multifaceted, transnational construction organisation committed to meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces in maintaining the security and integrity of the Nation. It plays a pivotal role in constructing and maintaining operational road infrastructure in inhospitable, far-flung border areas, contributing to the region's socio-economic development.

BRO had invited bids as part of the Government of India's efforts to build roads and bridges in border areas. LTCEL bagged the contract for supplying 70 L&T 9020 Wheel Loaders, its single largest order, against stiff competition from domestic and multinational companies.

Arvind K Garg, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Construction and Mining Machinery Business (L&T CMB), and Director, LTCEL said: "LTCEL has been involved in the supply of the indigenous machines for various strategic initiatives of the Indian Government. It has also supplied machines for varied applications required for UN peacekeeping mission, Public Sector Units (PSUs) and the BRO, apart from supplying them in large numbers to private contractors for building India's infrastructure."

LTCEL is engaged in manufacturing a diverse range of Road Construction Equipment such as Vibratory Compactors, Pneumatic Tyred Rollers, Asphalt Pavers, Skid Steer Loaders, Wheel Loaders and Hydraulic Excavators, besides attachments such as Crusher Buckets and Slope Compactors. It also manufactures and markets high-precision Hydraulic Components, Customised Systems for applications in Construction Equipment, Industrial Machinery and other engineering sectors. (ANI)

