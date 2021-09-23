L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins 3 golds from American Society of Safety Professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) said on Thursday it has been bestowed with three Gold Awards by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP -- Kuwait Chapter) for exemplary performance in the field of health, safety and environment (HSE) for projects in Kuwait.

The awards are part of the ASSP Gulf Cooperation Council HSE Excellence Awards 2021 and L&T Hydrocarbon has won Gold for both ongoing projects -- TL-5 (New 48" Crude Transit Line) and NSGEP (40" a 30" North Strategic Gas Pipeline) -- in HSE Excellence in the Sector category, Environment Excellence, and Management of Driving Safety.

"We will strive to further improve our processes, demonstrate leadership in building HSE skills, and ensure compliance to Corporate HSE policies and the Group HSE management system," said Subrarnanian Sarma, L&T's Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy).



The awards will be bestowed on L&T at a virtual ceremony on September 30 in Kuwait.

The ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Awards recognise leadership and excellence and encourage exceptional performance in the field of HSE in private sector.

The evidence-based awards showcase successful business models of organisations that uphold HSE management as a business value and excel in performance. (ANI)

