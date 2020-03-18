L&T Technology Services and IIT-Kanpur sign MoU for research in cyber-security programs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, India's leading pure-play engineering services company, signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur to collaborate on research in industrial and infrastructure cyber-security.

The MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTTS, Dr Keshab Panda and Deputy Director at IIT-Kanpur and Padmashri Awardee, Professor Manindra Agarwal in the premises of IIT-Kanpur.

According to the MoU, LTTS, and IIT-Kanpur will together set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the IIT-Kanpur campus and conduct research in the areas of Honeypot (network-attached system set up to entrap cyber-attacks and study hacking attempts), intrusion detection systems, malware analysis, block-chain, vulnerability assessment, and penetration testing and provide cyber-security awareness and training programs. The MoU will also give LTTS access to IIT-Kanpur's cutting-edge testbed for critical infrastructure.

The CoE will be a part of IIT-Kanpur's C3i Center, a Government of India-funded one-of-a-kind cyber-security research center, which was developed to work on solutions and technologies to protect India's strategic and critical utility infrastructure.

"LTTS is a leader in end-to-end cyber-security solutions with a range of assets spread over several domains that cater to a global clientele. Our expertise across security analysis, vulnerability assessments, design security architecture, and security requirements has been further strengthened by our partnership with many of the world's prestigious educational institutions. LTTS' partnership with IIT-Kanpur will open a new chapter in defense and industrial cyber-security and pave the way for the creation of safe, secure and smart solutions for India's industrial sector", said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

"Cyber-attacks across the globe have affected millions of IT and OT systems over the past few years leading to operational downtime, logistic failures, and production cycle disruption. LTTS' deep-rooted and proven technological expertise combined with the cyber-security research expertise of the C3i Center will help counter such cyber-attacks. LTT boasts of a well-rounded portfolio comprising of - Automotive cyber-security consulting, threat modeling, continuous threat monitoring & security updates patching among others", said Prof Sandeep K. Shukla, Joint Coordinator of the C3i Center and Head of the Computer Science & Engineering Department at IIT-Kanpur.

"C3i Center has been at the forefront of vulnerability assessment and penetration testing with more than 8 CVEs published, building and utilizing industrial-scale cyber-security test-bed for OT, Honeypots, malware analysis, and intrusion detection research. This partnership will strengthen the security ecosystem in the country. The company's large pool of experienced architects and engineers along with IIT's research talent will have the capability to change the current cyber-security landscape", he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

