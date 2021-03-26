L&T Technology Services' annual open innovation initiative TECHgium® concludes with record-breaking participation of engineering students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure play engineering services company, announced the winners of its annual open innovation initiatives for engineering students, TECHgium®.

For the first time held under the virtual mode, the fourth edition of TECHgium® saw record-breaking participation thereby placing the forum as one of the most sought-after by engineering students in India to gain exposure to solving real-life business challenges.

Over 22,500 engineering students from 354 reputed institutes participated in this year's edition as compared to corresponding figures of 19,000 and 272 in 2019. The participation from faculty members witnessed an even higher surge with numbers jumping from 1,030 to 2,363.

The team from Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai were declared as winners of the TECHgium® 4th edition for developing a solution that can blur personal information in vehicles. The runners up comprised of students from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore for their work on Energy Efficient Defrosting method for Evaporators. The team from the Indian Institute Of Science, Bangalore won the third prize for their concept on Sewage Coagulation using Co-Culture of Bacteria.

TECHgium® is designed to usher in a new generation of engineers with skills and capabilities prized by the industry, enabling them to solve myriad engineering challenges and in the process enhance their career prospects and augment LTTS' solutions practice.



"The engineering services landscape in India is poised to be the sunshine sector for years to come and one key critical element for this to materialize is availability of a robust and wide talent pool of budding technologists. Our TECHgium® open innovation platform is an important step towards this as it aims to provide bright engineering minds an opportunity to gain exposure into real life business challenges. We are thankful to all the students, faculty members and institutes who have helped us achieve new milestones during this latest season of TECHgium®," said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

TECHgium®'s successful fourth edition saw 61 innovative PoCs on real life technical challenges pertaining to domains such as AI, Compute Vision, 5G, Ergonomics, and Sustainability, covering major industries including Automotive, Plant Engineering, Telecommunications & Hi-Tech and Industrial & Consumer Products.

Conceptualized in 2017, TECHgium® has established itself as a forum increasingly sought after by the engineering student's community. Student participation in LTTS' popular platform increased by 221% since inception. The TECHgium® platform is also used as an avenue to hunt talent for hiring needs and to offer internships.

The winning teams are facilitated with awards worth over Rs 15 lacs with additional benefits such as continuation of work on the PoCs of interest, pre-placement offer and recognition by reputed industry professionals.

