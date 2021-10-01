L&T Technology Services expands Intel AI Builders Program offerings with its radiology solution Chest rAI™

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced that its award-winning healthcare solution Chest rAI™ in collaboration with global technology leader Intel Corporation.

Chest rAI™, LTTS' AI-based chest X-Ray analysis system to assist radiologists in improving speed and accuracy of diagnosis, will be fueled by the Intel OpenVINO Toolkit and AI Analytics Toolkit to run optimized AI inferencing models on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built in AI accelerators.

LTTS' AI-infused solution enables radiologists by fast triaging abnormalities in X-Ray, annotating and automatic report generation with significantly improved performance. The benefits of Chest rAI™ include increased throughput with the ability to extract more actionable information and to reduce waiting time for radiologists.

LTTS recently entered into a strategic engagement with one of the largest teleradiology platform in India - 5C Network Private Limited, wherein 5C Network will leverage Chest rAI™ to empower radiologists with accurate patient insights while saving time.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services said, "The potential of digital engineering in transforming complex age-old problem statements of the healthcare industry into simpler and more sophisticated mechanisms is now available to all, while maintaining patient data privacy by taking advantage of Intel hardware-enhanced security technologies.

With more investments and by leveraging our engineering expertise in the medical image processing segment, our commitment is to enable a complete transformation of the Indian public health diagnostics services landscape. This collaboration will benefit millions of people not just in the urban but also in the rural areas."

Sudhir Bahl, Board Member and Chief Strategy Officer, 5C Network said, "Our endeavor is to serve as a reliable diagnostic partner with technology enabled decision-making for the healthcare service providers in India. As the next phase of growth, we aim to empower our radiologists with the best of futuristic technologies so that it not only enhances our quality but also empowers them with technology-based support to achieve clinical excellence with reduced turnaround time. With LTTS' Chest rAITM on Intel's AI stack, we aim to reach elevated industry benchmarks."



Intel's AI Builders Program is an ecosystem of industry leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end users who want to accelerate the adoption of AI across Intel platforms.

Wei Li, VP and GM of Machine Learning Performance at Intel Corporation said, "Wherever customers need AI, Intel is already there with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and an optimized software stack for the complete AI pipeline.

With investments in tools, technologies, and a worldwide ecosystem of optimized solution, we're making AI more accessible than ever. Through the Intel AI Builders Program, we collaborate with companies across the globe to help bring cutting-edge AI solutions and capabilities to market."

LTTS' capabilities on digital technology led new-age innovations for radiologists is industry-leading. Earlier this year, Chest rAITM was honored by the US-based BIG Innovation Award as an acknowledgment of the path-breaking technology capability possessed by the solution.

