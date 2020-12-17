L&T Technology Services' i-BEMS™ receives Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, was recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its intelligent building experience management system, i-BEMS™.

The 2020 award recipients were evaluated on various parameters, including major operational efficiency, customer acquisition, customer experience, and growth potential.

LTTS was recognized for i-BEMS™, a futuristic smart building platform that provides customers a unified one-stop solution that comes with cutting-edge digital tools and applications to ensure comprehensive monitoring, diagnostics, analytics, and optimization of critical building assets.

I-BEMS™ helps enterprises create sustainable workplaces that are holistically equipped for the future with building IoT functions such as smart parking, smart cafeteria, smart washrooms, and several more. Its i-BEMS™ Shield module enables enterprises to mitigate COVID-19 spread in their campuses and indoor environments with the deployment of features such as temperature and face detection, occupancy and air quality management, as well as mask detection and contact tracing.

Frost & Sullivan applauded LTTS' strong foresight, vision, research & development background, and willingness to adapt to changing business environments to meet and exceed customer's and industry's expectations.

"The role of large education campuses, office facilities, and manufacturing plants in enabling a green & intelligent ecosystem and an environment to drive excellent customer experience and increasing employee productivity is immense. LTTS has been at the forefront of pioneering cutting-edge solutions and innovations in the smart campus space that addresses these objectives effectively. This recognition of our flagship smart building solution i-BEMS™ from Frost & Sullivan is a validation of our resolve to further the advancements in smart, safe, and futuristic campuses," said Amit Chadha, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Whole-Time Director at L&T Technology Services.

"At Frost & Sullivan our endeavor is to provide a platform for the best of new-age innovations and transformative technologies. Building management system developments promise to help mitigate risks due to global warming by incorporating a 'smart' element in campuses' overall energy consumption. LTTS is an established pioneer in this field. Frost & Sullivan is delighted to recognize LTTS for its flagship solution i-BEMS™ and the deployment of i-BEMS™ Shield for its contributions to energy-efficient, net-zero and future-facing office space and campuses," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

To drive innovation and excellence, Frost & Sullivan's research methodology aims to recognize best-in-class products, companies, and individuals. Based on independent research, Frost & Sullivan's industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to assess and evaluate best practices in the industry.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)