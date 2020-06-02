L&T Technology Services joins SRT Alliance and recognized as SRT Ready partner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, has joined the SRT Alliance and has been recognized as an SRT Ready partner providing customers with cutting-edge cloud-based video transport technology.

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 300 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) through the SRT Open Source Project, the fastest growing open source streaming project.

SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

Some of the world's top broadcasters and operators are already part of the industry pervasive SRT Alliance. LTTS is one of the latest additions to the alliance as an SRT solution provider.

LTTS' in-house platforms such as its next-gen digital signage solution Flyboard, combined with its expertise in SRT and cloud transmission, open up a plethora of possibilities for the industry.

Some of these include reducing transmission time by up to 75 per cent in remote area defense communications, cloud-based production workflows to reduce transmission costs from the field to broadcaster studios, live coverage of far flung events without the need of satellite links, and enhanced viewing of sporting events through multiple angles for commentators and fans alike.

"LTTS has been at the forefront of creating engineering solutions over the cloud that are fast, reliable and dramatically enhance efficiency for the media industry. By combining our cloud expertise with SRT and Flyboard, we are delivering digital solutions that cater to the entire live streaming value chain - from media contribution to production, distribution and delivery," said Samir Bagga, Chief Marketing Officer at L&T Technology Services.

"SRT is an industry-leading protocol that solves the challenges of live video transport across the internet," said Suso Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance at Haivision.

"LTTS' suite of high-end secure engineering solutions, both linear and over-the-top (OTT), combined with the powerful features of SRT, stands to redefine the live video value chain," added Suso.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

