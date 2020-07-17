L&T Technology Services reports Q1 FY21 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key financial parameters for Q1FY21:

* USD Revenue at USD 171 million

* Revenue at Rs 12,947 million; down 4 per cent YoY

* EBIT margin at 12.1 per cent

* Net profit at Rs 1,173 million; down 42 per cent YoY

LTTS has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Orchestra Technology, a specialist technology solutions provider for the Telecom industry.

Orchestra is based in Texas, USA, and will enable LTTS to strengthen its capabilities in network engineering and modernization.

"With many industries operating at limited capacity on account of the pandemic, Q1 was a challenging quarter as expected. Still, we had a good performance in two of our segments - Telecom & Hitech and Medical, and our large deal engine continues to churn wins. Free cash flow generation was strong during the quarter and the healthy cash position sets us up well for the future. Looking ahead, we see a path for a recovery backed by good order bookings and a healthy pipeline. We expect both revenue and operating margin to show sequential improvement over the remaining quarters of the current fiscal," said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

"The acquisition of Orchestra will enhance our offerings in the areas of Network Engineering & Enterprise Mobility and provide us strategic access to Telecom service providers who are investing in next-generation digital systems for 5G and IoT networks," added Dr Keshab.

"As customers redraw their business plans, we are working with them to improve operating efficiency, finetune sourcing and production plans, and prepare for faster go-to-market. Our newer set of offerings like Frugal Manufacturing, Telehealth solution, and i-BEMS Shield are seeing good traction in the market. The large deal discussions we are having with customers are a notch higher in terms of criticality and adoption of new-age technologies, which we believe will pave the way for greater mind share and competitive differentiation", said Dr Keshab Panda.

During the quarter, LTTS won nine multi-million dollar deals across all major industry segments which includes one deal with TCV of USD 30 million-plus and two deals with TCV of USD 15 million-plus. On a YoY basis, LTTS has increased its USD 10 million-plus clients by five and its USD 1 million-plus clients by three.

Industry recognitions:

* TechCircle honored LTTS with the Business Transformation Award in the "New Markets" category to our IT and HR functions jointly for leading digital transformation at LTTS with innovative solutions.

* Enterprise IT magazine conferred LTTS' IT Team with the "COVID-19 Super Hero Award" for their tireless efforts to help LTTS' workforce during the lockdown.

Patents

At the end of the first quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 525, out of which 385 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q1FY21, LTTS' employee strength stood at 16,641.

