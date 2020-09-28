L&T Technology Services selected to support Tenneco DRiV™ ride performance division

Brussels [Belgium]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been selected to provide engineering services for Tenneco's DRiV original equipment (OE) Ride Control business group.

LTTS will set-up a HUB Development Center to provide DRiV with additional engineering capacity in conventional damper and component development.

The HUB Development Center will also provide a hybrid, unified engineering business model for supporting established domains such as mechanical, product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital engineering.

LTTS will also work with DRiV to modernize and upgrade engineering tools and create a global benchmarking framework for product lifecycle analysis.



"The transportation industry has witnessed a dramatic revolution in recent years mainly driven by digital technologies. Our engineering teams play a crucial role in designing and developing new- and next-generation suspension technologies that help our OE customers differentiate themselves in an extremely competitive and fast-changing market," said Nik Endrud, Group Vice President and General Manager, DRiV Ride Control.

LTTS is a well-known leader in engineering services with robust infrastructure for automotive engineering including 11 dedicated labs, a track record of working with leading OEMs and the ability to create exciting patents and solutions for customers.

"LTTS will develop design automation and back office support tools that will help increase efficiency for our global engineering organization. We expect LTTS' services will help strengthen our focus internally on developing and launching innovative suspension technologies in our engineering centers of excellence in Europe and the US, as well as offer an efficient capacity management service to flex to the growing needs of the global suspension market for conventional damper and component engineering," Endrud added.

"At LTTS, we look forward to taking up challenging opportunities in engineering programs pertaining to product lifecycle management and this new engagement will help set the stage for us to create engineering tools to support DRiV engineers in developing intelligent suspension technologies and innovative passive solutions. LTTS looks forward to working with DRiV and capitalizing on prevailing trends such as new hybrid mobility models and the evolution of intelligent cars," said Shailendra Shrivastava, Global Head of Ground Transportation at L&T Technology Services.

