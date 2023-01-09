L&T's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in October-December quarter

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The heavy engineering arm of Larsen and Toubro won multiple significant orders in the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2022-23.

Orders ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore are termed 'significant'.

In the overseas market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders for one of the heaviest reactors and screw plug heat exchangers for a refinery in Mexico.

"These orders reflect the customer's faith in L&T Heavy Engineering's reliability and commitment," L&T said in a release on Monday.

Further, it also secured orders for the supply of critical reactors and vessels for blue ammonia projects in the US and Uzbekistan during the said quarter.



The heavy engineering vertical of L&T also bagged 'strategic orders' for a process plant equipment from a European client, it said without divulging details about the order.

It said all the orders were won against stiff international competition, which was on the back of reliable performance.

On the domestic front, it had secured orders to manufacture critical residue upgrading reactors and design and manufacture high-pressure screw plug heat exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL's Panipat Refinery P25 Expansion Project.

"These orders for manufacturing high technology equipment demonstrate L&T's continued focus towards 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government," it said.

Additionally, it secured a repeat order from a reputed fertiliser manufacturer for the fabrication and installation of steam superheater coils. (ANI)

