L&T Construction bags large contracts for various businesses

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has secured large orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses.
It did not give value of these projects but said in a statement that each project is valued at between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
An engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order was been bagged from the Delhi Jal Board for the design, construction, installation, automation, testing, commissioning, operations and maintenance of a 477 million litres per day water treatment plant, a 105 million litre clear water reservoir and a pump house for the Chandrawal command area.
The project is a part of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Another EPC order was bagged from the Rajkot Smart City Ltd for design, construction, testing, commissioning, operations and maintenance of infrastructure works for roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and utility duct in the smart city area.
The residential business of company's buildings and factories division secured a repeat order from a major developer in Bengaluru for construction of a complex with a total built-up area of five million square feet.
L&T Construction said an order was received from a leading data centre developer for the construction of a tier-3 data centre at Sipcot-Siruseri in Chennai. The project is to be completed within 16 months adhering to international standards of five commissioning levels.
Its factories business secured an order from a leading manufacturer for construction of a cement plant at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The business has also secured an order from a vehicle manufacturing major for development of a facility in Pune.
An EPC order was secured from the Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Ltd for execution of fuel hydrant system development works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi. The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, construction and successful completion of the T1 hydrant system works including 15 km of pipelines with associated hydrant pits and valves.
Another order has been secured from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) involving design, procurement and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track on the mainline from BKC station to Cuffe Parade. This will be L&T's first project using low vibration track technology like the one adopted for the line in the tunnel running under the English Channel connecting England and France.
The power transmission and distribution business bagged an order for design, engineering, procurement, erection, testing and commissioning of a 80 megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, a repeat order has been bagged from a reputed customer for a voltage upgradation project in the Middle East.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 20 billion dollars in revenue.
