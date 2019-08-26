L&T's power business wins significant order from NTPC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The power business of Larsen & Toubro has bagged a significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in Madhya Pradesh.

The company did not specify the value of order but generally describes a 'significant' contract with a value ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

The order at Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station is for stage one and two (6x210 MW and 2x500 MW). This is in continuation to the order received for stage three and four (2x500 MW and 2x500 MW) in September last year.

With this, L&T will be implementing FGD systems for 12 units constituting 4,260 MW at NTPC's Vindhyachal power plant which will have the maximum number of FGD systems at one location in India, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to curtail carbon dioxide emissions.

