LANXESS India donates Rs 20 million to PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 9 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): To help fight the current coronavirus pandemic in India, specialty chemicals company LANXESS donated Rs 20 million to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) as part of its CSR initiative.

The company has adopted a multi-pronged approach to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. The comprehensive support includes product donation (Rely+On™ Virkon™) and essential supplies donation, besides the financial support to the PM CARES fund.

LANXESS India has pledged an additional Rs 3 million for donation of material such as face masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, groceries, etc. in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, around the areas in which its sites operate. Based on the local requirements, the material will be procured locally at each location and will be handed over to the respective Municipal Corporations and Government agencies.

LANXESS India had recently donated its highly effective surface disinfectant Rely+On™ Virkon™ to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to reduce cross contamination of COVID-19 in civic hospitals and other establishments.

"The coronavirus continues to cause new fatalities every day across the globe. We hope that our contribution to the PM CARES Fund and material donation will support the government in fighting the disease and help communities get immediate relief from COVID 19. We believe that the current crisis needs our undivided support and are doing our best to help the Government in its efforts", said Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India.

