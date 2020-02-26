LANXESS product Rely+On Virkon effective against coronavirus

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): The coronavirus continues to spread. Authorities around the world are therefore tightening measures to stop the further spread of the lung disease. With no vaccine available, disinfection is of the utmost importance.

The high-level disinfectant Rely+On Virkon from specialty chemicals company LANXESS is effective against the coronavirus. The product is used for hard surface and equipment disinfection.

"Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, we are seeing increased demand for Rely+On Virkon in China and other countries around the globe. We are therefore currently working intensively to optimally align our production and logistics capacities to deliver additional product quantity to this region as quickly as possible", said Anneliese Bischof, Head of the Disinfectants Business at LANXESS.

Rely+On Virkon inactivates coronavirus quickly

Independent tests have proven that Rely+On Virkon inactivates a closely related surrogate of the currently spreading coronavirus strain.

"From these tests, it can be concluded that Rely+On Virkon is also effective against 2019-nCoV", said Bischof.

In independent tests, Rely+On Virkon achieved inactivation of the coronavirus strain at a 1:100 dilution rate with ten-minute contact time. This corresponds to test conditions required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and proves the performance and suitability of Rely+On Virkon for practical use.

Rely+On Virkon is diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can, therefore, help to reduce the risk of contamination of surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs during disinfection measures at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, etc.

LANXESS produces a wide range of scientifically-based biocide technologies under the Virkon brand. Virkon is manufactured by the LANXESS Material Protection Products business unit.

The business unit belongs to LANXESS's Performance Chemicals segment, with sales of Euro 1.35 billion in 2018.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of Euro 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 58 production sites worldwide.

The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

