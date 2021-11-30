Largest abstract painting in the world by youngest sibling duo sets UNICO World Record

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Sibling duo Virat Kiran (7) and Chanvitha Sundari (2) set a new UNICO world record by expressing themselves through painting on a 1300 sq ft area in just 3 hours!

The painting was abstract expressionism focusing on the global environmental crisis through 'Art and Importance of Art Therapy in Everyday Life.'

This feat was achieved at the Trio World Academy, Bangalore, on 27th November 2021.

The 1300sq ft area was covered with almost 100 different concepts such as climate change, water pollution, deforestation, the importance of afforestation, agriculture, farming, and creative fantasy concepts like Virat's theory surrounding aliens, Chanvitha's concepts of animals all over the world and more. This piece of art is now the largest abstract painting in the world, created by the youngest sibling duo.

The painting wasn't a new vocation for Virat as he had picked the paintbrushes when he was just 6 months of age, while Chanvitha began her artistic journey at just 3 months. The 7-year-old has always loved exploring various concepts and ideas since he was 6 months old. He tends to visualize the art he wishes to create and does not stop until it's completed. He likes to imagine how the future would be, be it concepts like flying cars creating air traffic in the future or how all our lakes would dry up in the future because of how we keep polluting it, and these ideas would then come to life on his canvas. In the case of the younger sibling, she is more fascinated with animals, the milky way, and creative ideas like diamond rainfall.

Virat's first painting was on his balcony walls with his fingers when he noticed the wall painted by his mother, Divya Rajasekaran. He used some of the leftover paints and decided to use a corner of the balcony where he would create his world through art. Watching this, his parents decided to introduce him to painting and drawing and different tools like paints, brushes, pencils, acrylics, poster colors, and more, from which he was more inclined towards acrylics. "Currently, I have used other tools like spatulas, scrapers, and combs for my paintings," says Virat, who is a student of the Trio World Academy. Divya adds that her daughter Chanvitha picked up the paintbrush when she was just 3 months old, probably noticing her brother engrossed in paints. She further said that Virat wanted his sister to paint as well. In fact, he wants everyone in the world to paint.

Noticing how these abstract child artists dived into creating art at such a young age without any scuffles, something prevalent among siblings, Divya realized that what her children created were unique, leading her to approach UNICO World Records.



But this isn't the first time the prodigy siblings have become popular for their art. "They have clients around the world who want to have Virat & Chanvitha's art hanging on their walls. Besides that, they also assist in our architectural projects," said Divya, an architect. Virat also shares his design inputs and ideas for Design Houzz, owned by his parents. And he joins for every site visit with his mother sharing his design inputs. Divya believes her children received exposure to the world of art truly because of their passion and interest in art, while her mother was also a traditional artist.

Virat and Chanvitha have held many exhibitions to showcase their art and have also sold many of them. Virat's first exhibition was held even before he turned 1 year old. Chanvitha's first exhibition was at 3 months along with her brother Virat's works at Arts Village, St. Mark's Road.

Parents of the duo, Mr. Rajasekaran & Divya Rajasekaran, are incredibly proud of their children and continue to encourage them in their artistic endeavors. "When you notice your kids show interest in an activity, be it art, music, writing, reading or anything, we must always continue to encourage them and let them grow into their interests," adds Rajasekaran.

Virat now dreams of opening his art venture to encourage painting among everyone while also spreading happiness through his work. Chanvitha is set to start her education within a year. They continue to create works of abstract art and explore the world of painting.

Mr. Rajasekaran also added that Mr. Sivaraman, Managing Director of UNICO World Records Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Nagarajan., Editor, UNICO World Records Pvt.Ltd guided and supported the kids throughout.

Mr. Vinod Singh, Head of Trio World Academy), Mr. Naveen (MD Trio World Academy), Mr. Bishwajeet (Executive Director - Trio World Academy ), and the entire school has always been a great support.

The UNICO world record event was mainly sponsored by Trio World Academy, while other sponsors included Itsy Bitsy as the craft sponsor and Shiva Texyarn Ltd as the canvas sponsor. The event also partnered with Farm to Families as the munchies partner, Ocular Zoom as the photography partner, Onip Lifestyle, Noble Crafts as support partners, MOP - as YouTube Partners, Kimaya, and BrightRight as the official art therapy partners.

Design Infinity, Space Cult, Habitat Design Studio, White Edge Architects, Tiny Pastels, Studio AJ, Studio Lego, De Hub for Architects, and Design Houzz, were the official design partners for the event. They have also signed to use Virat and Chanvitha's paintings as part of their future projects.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

