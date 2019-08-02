Largest Blockchain Project Signed between BP Batam, Indonesia and dClinic
Largest Blockchain Project Signed between BP Batam, Indonesia and dClinic

Largest block chain project signed between BP Batam, Indonesia and dClinic

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play in Healthcare, especially for providers and consumers.
dClinic has engaged Deloitte and Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd as its key advisor for this project.
BP Batam Hospital, BP Batam and dClinic have officially signed contracts to deliver a number of projects in Batam, Indonesia. This will include the delivery of BMB (Batam Medical Blockchain) leveraging dClinic's PHB (Private Healthcare Blockchain) to be hosted at the upgraded BP Batam Data Centre.
As part of the above projects, dClinic and BP Batam will also engage in a partnership to deliver dClinic's program for Wellness and Vitality at a number of retreats around Batam. The overall goal is to roll this technology across the whole of Batam and eventually, Indonesia.
Batam is well placed to be the centre of excellence for Blockchain and in particular for Medical Technology service advancements. This is very much in line with the Indonesian government's plan to create Medical and Digital Economic Zones in Batam.
"RSBP Batam has already won a number of awards for its innovation. Working now with dClinic we aim to introduce the BMB to Batam and then to the greater Indonesia. What we can achieve through better communication with our patients will only assist the healthcare system and help bring change to way we communicate and encourage our consumers", said Dr Sigit Riyarto, Director of RSBP Batam.
"For too long, organisations and governments have pursued static Electronic Health Records as their preferred solution to answer the complexities of their patient's healthcare journeys. There is more evidence being compiled daily that these are restricted and often don't work. The answer to healthcare worldwide is a dedicated Healthcare Blockchain. dClinic can provide such a solution and in Batam, Indonesia, we will. Coupled with our own Vitality Retreats, we will work with RSBP Batam to demonstrate the clear benefits of Blockchain for Healthcare", said Dr Richard Satur, CEO of dClinic.
"Indonesia is bold and mature enough to pursue its position as the leader of Blockchain excellence in this region and to bring leadership and digital innovation to rest of the world. This agreement between RSBP Batam and dClinic is another major step towards our plans to open up Batam and Indonesia to co-investment projects in Blockchain", said Dr Edi Pambudi, Deputy Assistant Ministry of Monetary and Balance of Payments.
"BP Batam wants to develop new regulations to enable BP Batam to develop a special Medical Economic Zone. These new regulations are designed to create new innovative models of health service delivery especially for medical tourism, and we see this contract between dClinic and RSBP Batam as certainly furthering our goals", said Edy Putra, Chairman of BP Batam.
Deloitte and Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd is the key advisor for this project.
"Exponential technologies such as the Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence have the potential power to transform the healthcare sector. Around the world, healthcare stakeholders are looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to deliver patient- centered, technology-enabled 'smart' healthcare, both inside and outside hospital walls. Communities can take advantage of such digital and exponential technologies on data to make informed decisions", said Chris de Lavigne, Executive Director at Deloitte and Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd.
Deloitte and Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd will also be assisting dClinic with corporate governance and investment (including fund raising) strategies.
"JP Consulting is proud to provide Clinical Governance and Services Development Advisory Services for the BMB Program," said Jeff Parker Managing Director of JP Consulting (Aust) Pty Ltd.
As part of its project reporting commitments, dClinic and BP Batam will make regular announcements in the media to update the Blockchain, Health and Wellness communities about progress in this region. BP Batam and dClinic also invite other companies to explore integration opportunities with BMB.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to elimi

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

BSE Ltd's Q1 FY20 net profit dips 20 pc year-on-year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday posted a decline in its net profit by 20 per cent at Rs 41 crore as against Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade, Bharti Airtel gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery from intraday lows on Friday and closed the week with a positive note.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Exide Q1 net profit up 7 pc at Rs 224 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Storage battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 7 per cent hike in its net profit at Rs 224 crore during the quarter ended June compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported 46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

Significant changes to US EB-5 program approaching

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making a number of significant changes to its EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, marking the first significant revision of the program's regulations since its establishment in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:43 IST

SBI reports first quarter profit of Rs 2,312 crore with improved...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) was back in the black on Friday as it reported a net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the April to June quarter of 2019-20 (Q1 FY20) due to healthy growth in advances and stable asset quality.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:25 IST

Bharat Gaurav is Gujarat Gaurav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 02 (ANI): Bharat Gaurav is the topmost honour and recognition of lifetime achievement conferred to Indians residing in India and abroad. 'The Bharat Gaurav Award' is an initiative of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha. The awardees list includes most prominent and prestigio

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

Pay off all your debts with Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's expensive world where everyone is busy improving their standard of living and the consumer purchasing power has increased several folds with the easy availability of credit cards in the market. It is inevitable that you have

Read More
iocl