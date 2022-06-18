Larsen & Toubro Infotech opens satellite centre in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has expanded its operations in the Eastern region of the country by setting up a new facility in Kolkata.

"The new centre marks the company's expansion in the Eastern region of the country and is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace," Larsen & Toubro Infotech said in a statement.

Located at Salt Lake Electronics Complex, the new centre is equipped to house more than 300 employees.



The centre will support LTI's service delivery capabilities for Cloud, Data, and Digital technologies and create exciting career opportunities for local talent-seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer LTI's clients the benefit of increased access to a larger talent pool from the state and the region.

"Kolkata boasts of a rich industry-academia ecosystem, and we are excited about our foray into the City of Joy. This centre is launched in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to a long-term association with the region," Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said in a statement.

Manoj Shikarkhane, Chief Human Resources Officer, LTI, said, "We are witnessing monumental changes in the work, workplace, and workforce of the future, and are establishing more talent hubs across the country. Our expansion in Kolkata aims to benefit the overall technology landscape in the region. We are excited about our new start in this city and look forward to accelerated growth in times to come."

LTI leveraged the opportunity to set a base in the eastern region of the country to address the increasing demand for satellite workplaces. As one of the top technology companies in the nation, LTI encourages new ways of working and believes in taking work to people instead of bringing people to work, the company noted in the statement. (ANI)

