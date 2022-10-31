Larsen and Toubro bags Rs 1,000-2,500-cr power transmission orders from Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro on Monday said it secured multiple engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in the current quarter to build transmission lines and substations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Mumbai company said this business will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400 km of 380kV overhead transmission lines and a new 230kV gas insulated substation with associated automation and protection systems.

The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030, the engineering company said.



The company also said these repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in the Kingdom.

Earlier, the water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction on October 14 secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Gujarat, to execute pumping system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam (Northern Link). This is the single-largest order secured by the Business in Gujarat.

The company said the scope of work involves design, supply, construction and commissioning of pump houses and pipelines, with associated electrical and automation works. It said the turnkey project aimed to strengthen water resources in Kachchh district of Gujarat by filling existing reservoirs that will irrigate 36,392 hectares of land. (ANI)

