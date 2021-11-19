Lashkaraa.com expands its reach for NRI shoppers who struggle searching for their dream Indian wedding wear outfits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Search for the perfect Indian outfit is over for any NRI bride or bridesmaid based out of the US, Canada, UK, or the Middle East.

Lashkaraa.com promises to satiate needs of the whole family for Wedding wear and Festive shopping. Whether it is the to-be married couple, children, parents, grand-parents, and relatives, everyone will find an outfit or accessories that they need.

An operationally 'Make In India' product, with US established roots, this brand is carving an unparalleled niche in the large market of Indian ethnic wear shoppers abroad. Especially those Indians missing their country, who are searching for their 'Mitti ki Khushboo (fragrance of their soil)' in the rich heritage, centuries-old traditions, and cultural attire.

Lashkaraa realized that the pandemic spurred the adoption of online retailing in the world. And, with a steep rise in the strategy of purchase of two to three major buys instead of multiple, small-sized spends, people are genuinely looking for worthy design options online. The company deciphered that their new as well as loyal customers are purchasing higher-priced, quality outfits compared to pre-pandemic time when they would just try buying multiple lower-priced outfits.

They are also becoming creative with the way they re-wear an outfit and purchase separate dupattas/blouses so that they can style that same outfit as a new look to another event with a simple but happy change. This has led to the increase in mix-n-match pieces under custom orders for the brand. For example, in brides-maid outfits' customization, a $200 lehenga is being offered with a $60 blouse, and so a fashion forward brides-maid can later buy many blouses at a lower cost to pair with the existing expensive lehenga.

Sumeer Kaur, Founder/Director Lashkaraa Inc. explains, "We have positioned ourselves as an affordable luxury brand that provides discerning consumers in-house, exclusive designs of high quality at affordable pricing with quick safe deliveries. The biggest change we've witnessed so far due to the pandemic lockdowns was that couples came online to complete their wedding trousseau shopping. This led to our largest increase in custom bridal trousseau orders to date. We enriched our user experience by providing increased variety and have empowered customers with an unmatched ability to custom design their wedding outfits from the comfort of their home!"



It is a known fact that when it's time for wedding shopping, the bride/groom and/or their families usually visited India to complete shopping for the wedding trousseau. But due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, travel was completely rooted-out and it has led to more and more couples opting for their wedding outfits online.

The brand launches 3-4 new collections every month. So, there is much more on offer every time one visits the website. One can check out the recently added collections on the Lashkaraa.com website which is live with various new customized designs and festive offers.

With a unique blend of vintage and new-age, occasion-based or ceremonial wear and an ever increasing range from Salwar Suits, Sarees, Punjabi Suits, Churidar Suits, Anarkali Suits, Palazzo Style, High Slit, Lehenga Cholis, Gown Anarkalis, Kurtis, etc. available in a vast variety of fabrics like Cotton, Cotton Blend, Silk, Tussar Silk, Georgette, Net, as well as covering elaborate work including zari, stone-work, beads-work, thread-work, or other motifs for every need, Lashkaraa.com is set to become one of the most trusted, easy to use and loved online ethnic wear shopping store for South Asian garments in the world.

Kaur concludes with confidence, " We are rapidly investing to grow our business through the globe as we are getting increasing orders every day from the farthest parts. We aim to leave a global imprint, and to be accessible to both, a discerning woman or man in a small town in any part of the world like NYC, Toronto, Milan, London or Tokyo. They should be able to shop for Indian clothes online in Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and any other country. We already have a happy client base across more than 50 countries and will keep increasing our reach."

With an ever-increasing demand post pandemic for quality online shopping, it is time to share this exciting news especially for family or friends getting married outside India. Having many options available with quality designs at reasonable prices offering quick delivery, Lashkaraa.com can be the ultimate Indian ethnic wear online shopping destination that eludes many wedding shoppers.

Lashkaraa.com makes Indian wedding wear online shopping easy and worthwhile so as to quickly order a complete wedding wardrobe with many amazing traditional Indian attires Get access to authentic yet stylish pieces of clothing that have been custom-designed keeping traditional roots and heritage intact at www.lashkaraa.com.

