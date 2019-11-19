Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2019 registration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the last date for the registration of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP), which would be on 23rd November 2019.

The examination is conducted for admission to 29 MBA and MSc programmes offered by 16 Institutes under its aegis. The online registration started on August 16 and will end on November 23.

Candidates planning to apply for this entrance test can do so by filling up the registration form online. At the time of SNAP Test registration, the candidate can select the programme(s) and pay the respective registration fee as well.

The SNAP Test registration fee is Rs 1750 and the programme registration fee is Rs 1000 per programme.

The SNAP Test/programme registration fee is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Easebuzz Payment Gateway, Indian Bank Gateway & also through demand draft.

This year, SNAP Test carries 110 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections: General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative.

The time duration for the test is two hours. Normal questions carry one and a half marks for each correct answer in General English and Analytical & Logical Reasoning sections and one mark for each correct answer in the Quantitative section.

Special Questions carry two marks for each correct answer in the Quantitative section. The other two sections are devoid of special questions. Incorrect answers for all questions will have 25 per cent negative marking.

All the 16 Institutes will shortlist the candidates for further admission process - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

"We are very excited to announce that SNAP has made some significant test structure changes this year, keeping the benefits of candidates in mind," said Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor, Symbiosis International.

"Despite these changes, we have received an overwhelming response and just like every year, a large number of students have registered themselves in this national examination process. We have successfully surpassed the previous year's application records and I wish all the best to the candidates who would be appearing for the exam this year. They just have to give their best. Good Luck!," she added

The SNAP 2019 admit card will be released in the first week of December. Candidates would be able to download the admit card by entering their login details from the official website (snaptest.org).

This year SNAP will be conducted in 90 cities across the country on December 15, 2019 (Sunday) between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

