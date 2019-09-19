Last wish of a cancer patient fulfilled by Green Man of Gujarat Viral Desai

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Sept 19 (ANI): Surat-based non-government organisation (NGO), Hearts at Work, Sruchi Vadalia 27yrs, distributed 2500 in ten days. In a unique event, Sruchi was declared the Brand Ambassador of Hearts at Work foundation and represents the 26000 trees that the foundation has planted so far.

She was suffering from last-stage cancer and has very little time left to bid an adieu to this world. But, before imminent death, she has a wish to fulfill, plant trees to protect the environment.

Heart@Work has made Sruchi their Brand Ambassador by gifting 2,500 plants under the 'Clean India, Green India' movement. Though her health doesn't permit her to travel, Sruchi has ensured that she will influence people and bring awareness to plant trees with the help of volunteers of Heart@Work.

"I came to know about Sruchi's last wish to plant trees. Without wasting a single minute, I established her contact and offered her to become our Brand Ambassador for the Clean India, Green India movement", said Viral Desai Founder of Hearts at Work foundation.

"I have very little time left on this earth, as I am suffering from the last stage of Glayoma cancer. I am really thankful to Viral Desai and his team for allowing me to fulfill my last wish to plant trees for protecting the environment", said Sruchi Vadalia.

Known as a Green Warrior, Viral Desai has made tireless efforts towards environmental protection, tree plantation, and other social initiatives. This year, Viral Desai was given the Bharat Gaurav award held in the House of Commons, British Parliament in London.

Viral, now well-known as the Green Man of Gujarat is the CEO of Zenitex and Chairman of Hearts@Work foundation. He has received awards for 'The Best Industry of Gujarat State for Quality and Environmental Protection' for three times in a row. He was also awarded at the Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Summit. This is the fourth time that he was awarded this honour; Viral was conferred with the biggest national award for Energy Conservation by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Under Viral's able leadership, the Hearts@Work foundation has organized free cancer screening and awareness camp. Under the 'Clean India, Green India' drive, he has planted and is taking care of more than 26000 trees and 4800 tree guards.

Viral's Hearts@Work foundation also launched a mission to make Surat's Udhna Railway Station as India's first green railway station under the 'Clean India, Green India' initiative. Viral and his volunteers planted Oxygen Bomber plants and over 2100 air purifying plants at the station.

Even the walls of Udhna Railway station were decorated with paintings displaying 'Save the Environment' messages. Also, a memorial was built as a tribute to the soldiers martyred during Pulwama attack. As a symbolic gesture, 40 more than 12 feet trees were planted in the name of martyrs.

This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

