FIITJEE - BigBang Launch
FIITJEE - BigBang Launch

Launch of Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:36 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): FIITJEE, leading coaching institute, today announced the launch of Big Bang Edge Test in New Delhi, country's largest and the most popular assessment for schools students of class V to XI.
Over the years, Big Bang Edge Test, has emerged as the most preferred assessment platform across India. There is a common saying that all great things start with a big bang. Like our universe was created with an explosion called the big bang after which the light and time emerged, and then the other things. Similarly Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE aims at giving a major academic thrust to a child in their quest for success.
It has been observed that students in various classes, across various states, following various board syllabuses with different learning habits find it challenging to learn and perform better in any exam that they face. Time is precious and they are actively seeking for better ways to learn and to score good marks.
Big Bang Edge Test is a perfect solution for them. It is scientifically designed, successful assessment platform developed by the experts of FIITJEE. It reveals several attributes of a student which usually remains unknown to them. Not just marks and rank Big Bang Edge test captures the strengths, weaknesses and areas of improvement of a student so that they can focus on those areas more effectively. Big Bang Edge also assesses a student's current ability, future potential and accurately predicts the potential and success indexes from various scholastic and competitive exam perspectives.
All the information of a student captured through Big Bang Edge Test (as mentioned above) is then benchmarked nationally with other students of the same class. For example if 50,000 students of Class X (going to Class XI in 2020) have appeared in Big Bang Edge Test in 2019, then every student's performance is analysed at the micro level vis-a-vis other students so as to develop a comparative performance report along with their national standing. So a student would get wonderful insight about themselves, discover various mistakes in their learning habit, and a clear roadmap for improvement.
"Big Bang Edge Test is held in October which is 6 months ahead of the next academic season, so whatever a child discovers now can start working on it immediately which gets reflected in their performance in current class and also gets ready for the next class by April. It's a wonderful platform through which children can start early and move ahead of others in competition," said Partha Halder, Centre- Head, FIITJEE, North West Delhi.
FIITJEE as an institute is known for its honesty and integrity. In view of that the Big Bang Edge Test is conducted with complete transparency. FIITJEE is the only institute who started publishing the answer key of Big Bang Edge Test within 1-2 days of conducting the exam and if anyone finds any error or discrepancy in the answer key then they get an opportunity to challenge and if it is found to be correct then relevant credit is given.
Going further FIITJEE is only institute who started publishing the scanned copy of the answer sheet within 3-4 days so that the students can check and compare it with the already published answer key to ascertain their own performance; and if they find any discrepancy they can challenge once again and get due credit for it. So later when the Big Bang Edge Report card is published, there is no ambiguity.
Most often, parents complain that:
1. My child is working very hard but does not get marks in exams
2. My child keeps scoring the same marks and is not able to improve beyond a certain point
3. My child does not take interest in studies but otherwise quite intelligent
It is observed that a student finds it difficult to score and/or perform as per their ability even though they work very hard. This usually happens when they are unaware of their weaknesses and commits silly mistakes in an exam. Big Bang Edge Test helps to identify those weak areas scientifically and suggests remedy for improvement.
Students selected through Big Bang Edge Test, will get an opportunity to enrol in FIITJEE's classroom preparatory program. Based on the performance in Big Bang Edge Test, students will be entitled for scholarships on the program fees; entitled for early joining benefits.
"There is a myth among students and even within their parents that to do well in competitive exams like JEE Advanced or JEE Main or NTSE or KVPY, one has to be extraordinarily brilliant. But over years we have seen that those who have started early, undergone scientifically designed self assessment followed by systematic studies, have gone ahead and achieved extraordinary success as per their potential. To spread awareness and instil confidence in students and parents that everybody can achieve if they follow a process, we are conducting a series of academic session called the Yes..You Can. FIITJEE experts will share valuable tips. This seminar/workshop will begin from 26th September 2019," added Halder.
Last date for regular registration for Big Bang Edge Test is 13th October 2019. Registration can be done online or any FIITJEE centre. Quick Registration on mobile can be done.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex dips by 504 points, PSU banks and auto worst hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Bears took control of the Dalal Street on Wednesday as global sentiments turned negative after US lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump amid concerns over growth in the global economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:45 IST

Cambridge university press signs MoU with Saveetha engineering college

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cambridge University press, UK inaugurated its new global language proficiency facility at Saveetha Engineering College for Training, Testing and Certification to promote international standards of language in the field of engineering by Cambridge U

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:41 IST

L&T Technology Services recognized as 'Best Company for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pureplay engineering services company, was recognized as the 'Best Company for Excellence in Services' by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce- West India Council (IACC-WIC

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:40 IST

Schneider Electric cuts five years from its Carbon Neutrality...

New York [USA] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric announced today at Climate Week NYC 2019 that it is drastically stepping up its commitment to carbon neutrality with three new actions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:39 IST

Max Fashion unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Fashion, country's largest fashion brand, unveiled its latest Festive Collection'19 in Pune recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:38 IST

Junaid Kaliwala launched his 9th Fitness Supplement Store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first IFBB Pro Junaid Kaliwala recently turned entrepreneur as he started his own chain of health supplement stores which are names as Source of Supplements (SOS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:38 IST

Cashfree launches subscriptions to enable businesses with...

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cashfree, India's leading business payments platform, has introduced Subscriptions; a payment solution for businesses to collect recurring payments for utilities, subscription services, mutual fund SIPs, among others, with a one-time enrol

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:32 IST

Serving nation through serving food to Children

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): The land of Mahabharata and most importantly the birthplace of Bhagavad Gita captures everyone's imagination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:05 IST

Disinvestment profits can be used for limiting fiscal deficit to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): Acuite Ratings on Wednesday said there is still a significant scope to limit India's fiscal deficit to 3.5 to 3.6 per cent if the government gives high priority to disinvestment and there is a sustainable revival in consumption and market sentiment, expected

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:39 IST

Asia's economic outlook dims as trade and investment weaken: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): Economic growth in developing Asia remains robust but prospects have further dimmed and risks to the region's economies are rising as trade and investment weaken, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:04 IST

AAPA reports moderate growth in air passenger demand, further...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Sep 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for August released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:30 IST

Indian economy to grow 6.5 pc in FY19, 7.2 pc in FY20: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 25 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its outlook for India's economy with growth now expected at 6.5 per cent in fiscal year (FY) 2019, following weaker expansion in the first quarter of the year with slower growth in consumption and investment affecting the manufa

Read More
iocl