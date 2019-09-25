Launch of Big Bang Edge Test by FIITJEE

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:30 IST

Indian economy to grow 6.5 pc in FY19, 7.2 pc in FY20: ADB

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 25 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its outlook for India's economy with growth now expected at 6.5 per cent in fiscal year (FY) 2019, following weaker expansion in the first quarter of the year with slower growth in consumption and investment affecting the manufa