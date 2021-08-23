Launch of Padma Shri Late Dr. Ashok Panagariya's book 'Monk in a Merc'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Country's renowned neurologist, Padma Shri Late Dr Ashok Panagariya's book 'Monk in a Merc' was posthumously launched in a virtual event on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

On the occasion, the CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, paid his tribute to Dr Panagariya saying that his death is a great loss to not only the state of Rajasthan but to the entire country. He was not only an extraordinary doctor, but was also brilliant at other various facets.

He was a part of some key State government committees and contributed to the development of the state. Wife of Rajasthan CM, Sunita Gehlot was also present to launch the book.

On the occasion, veteran journalist Narayani Ganesh moderated a panel discussion with his brother and leading economist, Arvind Panagariya, who was the first Vice Chairman of NITI Ayog and Arihant, son of Late Dr Ashok. During the discussion, they shared that Dr Ashok was a lively and multitalented personality who devoted his life to the welfare of people. They added that he had great interest in philosophy and non-linear sciences. They shared that the book will inspire many to advance on the path of spirituality while still fulfilling their worldly responsibilities.

'Monk in a Merc' addresses the existential questions while acting as, what can literally be termed a guidebook to peace and happiness from a man of science and medicine. The book breaks the paradigms of renunciation of material pursuits for attaining moksha and offers a deeper perspective of eternal peace while enjoying worldly comforts and riches. From a millennial entrepreneur to a middle-aged serviceman, the book is indeed an engaging read for a wide spectrum.

Conferred the title of Padma Shri and awarded the BC Roy medal, the highest medical honour, Dr Ashok Panagariya was of great renown the world over as a leading neurologist. Dr Panagariya was deeply invested in penning his own life experiences juxtaposed with his reflections on modern science and Indic philosophy when he contracted the deadly COVID. Ironically, he announced the launch of his book on the day of his demise, which had just then been published by Bloomsbury.



About the Author

Dr Ashok Panagariya was a leading Indian neurologist and one of the most decorated. He had mastered the art of holistic healing employing the two opposing realms of medical and non-linear sciences during an illustrious practice stretching over a period of 5 decades. A physician, mentor, life coach and a teacher, it was Dr Panagariya's endeavour to help people find health, happiness and longevity by tapping into the power of brain, which he insisted was the key to changing your personality, and with it, your fortunes.

About the Book

Could we find happiness and attain mental peace without relinquishing our material goals? What if we could understand why we behave and act the way we do? How does our brain really trick us into many of the decisions we make every day? What if we could actually train our brain and improve our ability to lead a more meaningful life-not only for ourselves but also for society?

In this brilliantly engaging read, Ashok Panagariya blends his life experiences with modern science and Indic philosophy to tackle these questions and shares tools that anyone can acquire to become a better 'brain-manager'. He delves deeply into the human mind, showing what makes the brain unique and the remarkable intrinsic capacity it holds to influence our lives. He does all this while making us acutely aware of the role luck and chance play in how we eventually shape up.

Monk in a Merc is an insightful read for anyone looking to achieve eternal happiness and peace while still enjoying all that life offers-material wealth and professional success. It turns the table on the conventional understanding of monkhood, which seeks renunciation of material pursuits in search of a spiritual quest.

