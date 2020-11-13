Laundry redefined: Ariel PODs launched in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ariel, one of the leading detergent brands from the house of P&G, is driving innovation in the country. P&G India is pioneering the creation of a new segment within the Laundry category, by introducing a revolutionary of laundry product, sold in single-use tablets called PODs.

In many countries around the world, Laundry PODs are already popular as the most convenient way of doing laundry. Ariel 3in1 PODs, launched in India very recently, are pre-dosed washing capsules, filled with concentrate liquid detergent.

Ariel 3 in1 PODs are 3-chambered PODs providing the consumers with a 3in1 HD Clean benefit - cleaning, stain removal and brightness.

Powerful things come in small packages. Ariel PODs are innovatively designed, with a water-soluble film holding concentrated liquid detergent in 3 chambers. When a POD is placed into a washing machine, the film dissolves completely in wash, leaving no residue.

The 3 compartments work together to provide a brilliant laundry experience to the user, with impeccable cleaning, tough stain removal, and brilliant brightness that makes whites brighter and colours more vibrant.

Ariel Matic 3in1 PODs are suitable for both Top and Front Load Fully Automatic washing machines. Ariel is also the detergent recommended by most washing machine manufacturers globally.

Ariel PODs are perfect for a busy household, or someone seeking simplified laundry, because it is very easy to store, dose and use PODs. Because of the 3in1 benefit, there is no need to use other products along with this. For most loads, 1 wash needs just 1 POD.

Since the capsules are pre-dosed, there is no need for messy measuring or accuracy. The POD doesn't need to be cut or peeled; it can be placed into the machine as is before putting the clothes. With the extremely simplified laundry process, anyone can get impeccable laundry results with Ariel PODs.

The tub has a unique child-lock lid, that makes the product safe from accidental exposure to kids. Like any detergent, it is recommended to store the pack out of reach of children.

Upgrade to HD Clean with Ariel 3in1 PODs, for 3in1 Benefits:

1. Cleans - The powerful formula of Ariel 3in1 PODS delivers an impeccable overall cleaning



2. Lifts Stains - removes tough stains even from heavily soiled garments

3. Brightens - makes the coloured garments brighter and whites brighter.

Ariel is the #1 Brand recommended by most washing machine manufacturers globally

"Ariel POD's is our latest laundry innovation globally and were developed by P&G after years and years of research and development. It promises to transform your laundry experience from being a mundane, time-consuming and complicated task, to one which is fun and convenient. With Ariel PODs you no longer need to tediously measure and dose multiple products or worry about getting perfect laundry results in a washing machine. Just pop a POD in your machine to get an outstanding HD clean every time. It is perfection simplified. Once you try it, you will never go back," said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President, Fabric Care, while speaking about the launch of the new Ariel PODs.

"I am elated that Ariel PODs has now made its much-awaited debut in India. Just like cooking is an experience, even laundry with Ariel PODs can be a unique experience. So much fun!! And continuing to give you Ariel's superior performance. As we know Ariel is the #1 brand recommended by most washing machine makers globally, PODs are designed to work in both top and front load machines. So, I am going to upgrade to this small and powerful laundry solution - Ariel 3in1 POD. Do you POD?" said Celebrated Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who also Ariel's Brand Ambassador.

Ariel PODs are available at select stores and eCommerce websites starting November 1. They are going to be available in 2 sizes - 18 and 32 count packs. The 18-count pack is priced at Rs 432 and the 32-count pack is for Rs 704. The launch is going be supported with a digitally led campaign to create awareness about PODs now being available in India.

P&G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Ariel®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders® and Old Spice®. P&G operates through 3 entities in India of which 2 are listed on NSE & BSE. The listed P&G entities are: 'Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited' and 'Gillette India Limited', whereas the unlisted entity (which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the parent company in the U.S) operates by the name 'Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.'

In the last 12 years, P&G's signature CSR program P&G Shiksha has built and supported 1000 schools that will impact the lives of 10,00,000 underprivileged children across the country by providing them with access to education. Please visit www.pg-India.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G India and its brands.

