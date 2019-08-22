Law enforcement agencies need to be trained to counter cyber crimes: Delhi L-G Baijal

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday flagged the need for hands-on training of law enforcement agencies and a coherent global strategy to counter the alarming rise in cyber-crimes globally.

He said that there is an acute shortage of required skills in the law enforcement officials regarding cyber-crime intelligence collection, data analytics, investigating techniques and digital forensics.

"There is a need for more practical, hands-on training which is based on simulated environment," said Baijal while addressing a conference titled 'Homeland Security 2019 -- Innovation Led Cyber Crime Management' organised by industry body FICCI and Vivekananda International Foundation.

"Given the volumes involved, methodologies should be scalable," he said, adding that cybercrime which knows no boundaries needs a coordinated and collaborative approach across various states and different countries.

Baijal said that a coherent, collaborative, global strategy is needed for countering transnational crimes. For this, he recommended revision of existing legal framework at national and international levels to adjust to the changing realities including recalibration of instruments like letters rogatory and extradition requests.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator at the National Security Council Secretariat, said that the average loss due to cybercrime globally is 2.5 per cent of the global GDP, which translates to a loss of more than Rs two lakh crore for India.

"While we are presently working under the cybersecurity policy of 2013, we have already set up a task force for creating the National Cyber Security Strategy 2020. In the next two months, we expect to have a draft ready, put it up with the Cabinet in December and come out with a new strategy in January or February," said Pant. (ANI)

