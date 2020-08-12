Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): On August 15, 2020, India's 74th Independence Day, The/Nudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising The/Nudge Forum (global edition) from 00:00 hours - 23:59 hours via Zoom webinar.

This first-of-its-kind, non-stop 24-hour virtual assembly will bring together leading experts and thinkers from across the world to discuss a broad range of issues impacting India's development journey.

Speakers including Nobel Laureate Dr Abhijit Banerjee, Dr Soumya Swaminathan (Chief Scientist, WHO), Dr Kasturirangan (Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization), philanthropists, Vinod Khosla, Desh Deshpande, Amit Chandra and Rajashree Birla, economists Dr Arvind Panagariya and Hernando de Soto, Reema Nanavaty (SEWA), Madhav Chavan (Pratham), Vani Kola (Kalaari Capital), Dr Indu Bhushan (CEO, Ayushman Bharat), Preeti Sudan (Outgoing Health Secretary), heads of domestic and international foundations are among the 40+ leaders from across the world.

"The Rockefeller Foundation is committed to do everything we can, particularly to bring people together - across science and industry, policymakers, private sector and civil society leaders - to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people in Asia and around the world. We're living through a pandemic of devastating speed, scale, and severity. Meeting this moment will take all of us working together to overcome the crisis and we are thrilled to share that vision with our partners at The/Nudge Foundation," noted Dr Rajiv J Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.

This platform will provide a unique opportunity for experts to identify, cross-learn, and build a network that demonstrates a vision of how the world can cooperate.

"At the Skoll Foundation, we believe in the power of convenings to connect change leaders and catalyze greater impact. We are delighted to partner with The/Nudge Forum on convenings that will accelerate impact in the Indian development ecosystem and beyond. By bringing together different and sometimes unexpected stakeholders across government, civil society, and the private sector, The/Nudge Forum will break down barriers and chart a course forward on some of humanity's greatest challenges," said Don Gips, CEO, the Skoll Foundation.

The conversations and plenary sessions will cover topics from India's ongoing fight to end poverty, role of industry and foundational systems for inclusive development, the state of healthcare system and how to build resilience especially given the learnings from the pandemic, equipping India's educational infrastructure for the modern world, role of NGO's, change makers and nonprofit organizations to name a few. Grammy award winner Ricky Kej will host a concert during the day. See here for detailed agenda

"India's rapid economic growth, and success in lifting out nearly 270 million citizens out of poverty has been due to the combined efforts of civil society, government and markets. However, each pillar has historically worked in isolation, and often lacked appreciation for the contributions of the other two. The true potential of collaboration surfaced in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, which reflected in conversations at our first convening in May called charcha 2020. We envision The/Nudge Forum to be a platform that brings together all stakeholders in India's development, and catalyses' collective action towards inclusive and sustainable development. We are very excited to engage the diaspora and allies worldwide with the global edition on August 15," said Atul Satija, Founder & CEO, The/Nudge Foundation.

Anyone can register here and be a part of this critical conversation around India's development.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

