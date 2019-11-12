Leading Indian students to greatness: Indian Talent Olympiad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11(ANI/NewsVoir): Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad has been helping Indian">Indian students to achieve greatness since its establishment in 2012.

This organisation is the brain-child of leading academicians and scientists of India. Today, Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad is 'Nation's biggest Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad', and is headed by the Director, Madhumathi M; and the Head of the advisory committee is P T Usha, who is an Arjuna and Padmashree award winner.

The main objective of this organisation is to identify and nurture the talent of Indian">Indian students by conducting nationwide exams in different streams of education. Here, students have options of choosing multiple areas and compete at national level. It gives students a platform for greater learning, to increase their understanding and reasoning abilities. This Olympiad gives them an opportunity for the overall growth and helps them prepare to face the cut-throat world. These exams are structured in such a way, that they do not hinder in their day-to-day school learning, in-turn, helping to boost the learning of existing syllabus.

The blueprints of these national-level exams are created by coordinating with experienced teachers, educationists and academicians. There are various national level exams conducted, which cover a variety of subjects. To name a few exams, there is the National Science Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad (NSITO), the National Mathematics Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad (NMITO) and the National English Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad (NEITO). The exams for Level-1 are conducted in November and Level-2 in February.

Schools have to register with Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad. Every exam's schedule, syllabus and question paper pattern is given beforehand to the schools, which have been enrolled in the Olympiad for that academic year. The syllabus of the exams is fine-tuned considering students' age-groups and classes of study. Students from standard 1st to 10th, who are from any board of education in India like CBSE, ICSE and state boards, can attend the exams.

The syllabus of exams is a fine combination of all the boards, so the pattern of the exam remains the same. Students can prepare for exams with the help of books offered by Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad, which can be attained from their website indiantalent.org; they are also available online at Amazon and Flipkart.

This year, Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad is awarding stupendous cash prizes, Laptops, Tablets and Excellence Awards, which sums up to 5 Crore rupees. It also identifies the school-level top performers and accolades them with special recognition and other exciting prizes. These awards are like extra motivation for the students to participate and get recognised by the nation's biggest Olympiad. Parents can be assured that once their kids participate in these events, they will be confident and will excel in their academics.

Indian">Indian Talent Olympiad believes that there are many rough-cut diamonds in our country, which need to be polished; these national level exams will polish the young minds of India to achieve their true potential and shine. This academic year, enrol your kids with them and let the magic work.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

