Leading the Digital Home Learning Segment - Extramarks shows the way

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 21st century learners have unique needs and demands of their own.
They prefer learning at their own pace and space, empowered greatly by access to a personal smart phone or tablet device. Classroom monotony can drive them away from learning. They require greater stimulation and challenge to satiate their innate curiosity and hence, the digital home learning segment is facing a boom, emboldened by the behavioural changes in learning patterns. Leading this change from the front is extra marks, among the longest successfully running education technology company in the country.
"We have noticed distinct changes in the way students learn, and hence, we have been building solutions with elements of gamification, storytelling and rich media. This takes the dullness out of learning and makes it more fun and enjoyable," said Atul Kulshrestha, Founder Extramarks Education.
"The Extramarks learning solutions are different from all others. These are not merely recorded lessons, but rich-media based visual and interactive learning modules, which are focused on concept clarity. We believe in tech-led innovation. Our Learning App, hence, is constantly updated with features and content and has recently also undergone a complete experiential overhaul. Matching international standards, the app also helps make students independent learners through its intelligence backed analytics which keeps a student informed of her or his progress", he added.
Extramarks solutions are truly unique. While other players in the same space upload recorded classroom lectures, Extramarks takes students away from the monotony of traditional teaching by introducing graphics and animation. They have an in-house team of academics, technology experts and animators, who work in collaboration to develop visual learning journeys for children based on the concept of Learn-Practice-Test.
Its flagship product, Extramarks - The Learning App, has raced ahead to become the most preferred learning app of students all across India. In a short time since its launch, the app has garnered a user base of close to 6 million students. That is significant by any standards. Other than being the one stop companion for all students learning at home, the app helps eliminate money and time costs involved in attending tuitions.
Extramarks provides solutions for all subjects and all classes, mapped to most of the major Boards in the country. It, hence, helps in bridging the gap between students and quality learning, regardless of where they hail from.
Other than stimulation through rich multimedia-based graphics, a significant aspect of the app is the extensive performance reports that it generates. In order to make a child exam-ready, the app has introduced the unique National Level Weekly Tests, which lead to instant report and rank generation.
These reports provide information on various aspects, such as time allocation, level of mastery of different topics and suggestions for improvement areas which need more focus. In short, while learning at home, this app functions as a digital mentor which uses data to ascertain the future path of study.
In addition to the Learning App for K-12 students, Extramarks has also employed cutting-edge tech to create several opportunities for interactivity and virtual learning with their Science Experiments app, which constructs a pocket habitat for experiential learning. It has a dedicated app for virtual reality enabled learning, called the Interactive Learning app. With the digital home learning segment poised for further growth in coming years, more such innovations can be expected from Extramarks, which ties together the best of technology and pedagogy to create an exciting, interactive and fun world of learning for all students.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

