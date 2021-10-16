LeafBerry's Supernova Screens unveil the musical magic of new album by KANYE West

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): Known for its expertise in the out of home advertisements, LeafBerry's Supernova has been chosen to carry out a campaign for KANYE West's music album DONDA.

It is indeed a matter of great pride that LeafBerry's asset Supernova, the biggest P6 digital outdoor screen in India, is the only Digital OOH site selected from India for this campaign.

KANYE West music campaigns are launched to create an impact, and LeafBerry, with its most innovative, exciting and larger than life 2000 Sq Ft of a structure called 'Supernova', is just the right platform for such campaigns.



In India, LeafBerry is the only company that has been selected to run this campaign. And living up to its reputation of being the best in the industry, LeafBerry came up with an innovative idea that fascinates every onlooker. The campaign is executed on total 10 screens worldwide through a Japanese agency.

The brilliance of the ad campaign is evident from the fact that there is no text but only the visual of a man with his back to the camera, which intrigues the viewers.

Measuring 50 ft x 20 ft, the full screens are noticed by almost six lac people in a week. And, the designated spots in posh localities and design aesthetics speak volumes for Supernova's brand supremacy.

MD of LeafBerry Shavinder Singh Sandhu takes pride in the imaginative ideas that his team of experts play around with. "We are in the field where imagination is the key to innovation. Bagging this project was a sum total of the hard that our teams have been putting up to create something out of the box, and we will carry on delivering the very to our clients," adds Sandhu.

