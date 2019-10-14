Messe logo
LED Expo breaks records again proving growing LED Technology adoption in India

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the Government's announcement of installing 2.1 lakh LED street lights in Delhi, it is a clear indication that the state capital has joined India's LED revolution in full force.
The growing need for LED technologies has also resulted in a sold-out edition for LED Expo New Delhi 2019 once again with 350 exhibitors from nine contingents including India.
The show, now in its 21st edition, features exclusive pavilions from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan along with other countries like Finland, Italy, Japan, Korea and the UAE displaying a massive 25 per cent surge in space and 24 per cent increase in international participating companies. Companies like Tata Communications, Osram Opto Semiconductor, MLS India, Millennium Semiconductor, Juki India, CresentOpto Ahmedabad, Glow Green, Componix India, Edison Opto, S R Electro, and Murli lights will be some of the major players at the show.
Smart living with lights from the Future zone
Cognizant consumers are going beyond the term 'eco-friendly'. A vast majority are now gaining awareness of a better lifestyle that smart technologies can provide along with being eco-friendly and energy saving.
To cater to these needs of the Indian market, the upcoming edition of LED Expo New Delhi 2019 will host an exclusive 'Future Zone' which will display tech-novelties, unique and innovative solutions from Ecoearth Electric Pvt Ltd, ZI Lite Industries (Red Card), Litomatic, JAR Lights, Tuya Smart (India) Pvt Ltd and Esylux catering to the users eyeing smart lighting technologies.
Some of the latest innovations to be displayed include:
* Smart lighting solutions that optimise street-lighting, conserves energy and enables two-way communication between street lights and the command centre, giving organisations unified control of widely distributed street lights by Tata Communications
* First time in India, launch of auto clean solar street light and smart solar charge controllers with dual output and IR, RD remote operation by Jar Lights India
* Launch of IoT smart lighting solutions called 'Ecoearth Neo' and smart Wi-Fi bulbs that can be operated by Google home and Amazon Echo by EcoEarth Electric Ltd
* Launch of BLDC ceiling fan solution with LED night lamp that can save more than 65 per cent of energy by Semiconic Devices
* Launch of advanced technology AC-DC such as Inverter bulb, Flicker-free and motion sensor-based products by Chetna Electronics Pvt Ltd
* Launch of SmartDriver as an intelligent control unit and flicker-free lights for healthy and fatigue-free working with 60 per cent time savings on installation and commissioning and up to 70 per cent energy saving potential by ESYLUX Asia Ltd
* Launch of 125 Lm/Watt 120V/277V IP66 fixture with a built-in junction box that can replace existing well glass fixture and is suitable for cooking area, food industry, cold storage, tunnel, mining industry, agriculture industry, construction industry and other hazardous areas by Overdrive Electronics Pvt Ltd
The three-day show will also host the industry's renowned and trusted knowledge conference, LED summit focussing this time on 'Integrated Solar LEDs'. A premier forum co-organised with SESI (Solar Energy Society of India) for the LED industry, the LED Summit, has successfully attracted top-level speakers and highly qualified professionals across the industry in its previous editions. Completing 11 editions, the knowledge forum has been highlighting products that promote domestic manufacturing, implementation of LED lighting standards and Smart Solutions for Future Lighting.
iocl