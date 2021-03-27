Legacy property 'Pebble' partners with NuAir in a unique merger promising a dining experience like no other

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legacy property Pebble has partnered with modern contemporary NuAir. The venue has been an integral part of the clubbing scene in Bangalore for over two decades.

This new partnership promises a unique experience to their consumers. Pebble debuted as NuAir Pebble marking their entry into a post lockdown market with a revamped menu and aesthetic all in compliance with all COVID-19 regulations.

Nestled away cozily under their trademark banyan tree, the property hosts a wide ranging fusion inspired Indian food menu and woodfire pizzas to please every palate. Eclectic fusion flavors come together using fresh ingredients. The sensational food is a derivation of authentic, rustic flavors being fused with traditional Indian flavors making for an assortment of food like no other.

The nalli nihari boasts an aromatic blend of spices that can be paired with your favorite bread or naan or the flavorsome prawn curry is a delight on a plate for the seafood lover looking for some lip smacking seafood curry. Their fast selling Kadai chicken is yet another delight for chicken lovers; that is not all there is something for everyone, their creamy and rich Shahi Paneer is yet another fast moving delicacy at NuAir Pebble amongst other vegetarian options for the veggie lover. These beautifully crafted dishes are carefully curated to retain the spiciness and tanginess of Indian flavors whilst marrying them to other equally complex and aromatic flavors.

NuAir Pebble also has an impressive wood fire menu. Their rustic wood brick oven compliments NuAir Pebble's kitschy yet somehow tropical aesthetic. Their 'Inside Out' specialty calzone is an enticing mixture of spinach, mixed peppers, onion silvers, paneer and cheese all bundled into a heavenly cocoon of inhouse kneaded sourdough and baked to absolute perfection. Adding to the already intricate menu, are their wood fired pizzas. The NuAir double cheese burst is a cheese lover's dream come true followed by their extremely popular Peri Peri Chicken Pizza for the spice enthusiast.

NuAir Pebble also hosts a wide range of cocktails and mocktails on their menu, a fast moving crowd favorite is their signature Long Island Iced Tea (LIT) which is available at 299/- in a variety of flavors exclusively on Tuesdays known as their 'LIT Tuesday'. They also serve classic cocktails like cosmopolitans and mocktails like virgin mojitos, a perfect way to quench your thirst and beat the summer heat.

The most unique selling point of NuAir Pebble is however their gorgeous location, a venue big enough to fit 2500 people, centered around their star attraction, the banyan tree. The venue is an outdoor lover's dream come true with garden seating areas and exclusive cabanas all under their signature banyan tree. The place is covered with kitschy knick knacks and the decor is a collection of floral tropical cushions, neon lights and rustic seating. It is the quintessential photo opp for social media enthusiasts and avid Instagram users.



They pride themselves in also being the best in service with an exceptional service staff who are both polite and extremely amenable, helping them create long lasting customer relationships and ensuring they keep coming back to their favorite place.

The venue also hosts various events on weekends ranging from international performers, comedians and live bands taking over NuAir Pebble almost every weekend. NuAir Pebble has a very loyal following in Bangalore and is considered home by most.

NuAir Pebble also has a variety of daily offers with exclusive discounts on their menu. They have a weekday daily offer menu with a plethora of options made available to their customers. These can be availed by visiting their social media handles, which are updated regularly to keep customers up to speed with all their tempting offers and discounts and upcoming events.

Address: Princess Academy, Palace Grounds, 9, Bellary Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560080

Cost for two: 2000/- Rs

NuAir Pebble is a Modern Indian Bistro located In Palace Grounds nestled comfortably under 'the banyan tree'. The legacy property is now a modern urban bistro with a diverse menu. NuAir Pebble is a Bangalore essential and a one stop place for quality food, drinks and ambience.

