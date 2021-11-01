Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev inaugurated India's first medicine dispensing machine (Any-Time Medicine (ATM) at the DavaIndia Generic Pharmacy store - Pal, Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Dava India's first ATM, a self-dispensing medicine vending machine, will provide customers with 24-hour access to Over-The-Counter (OTC) medications.

While presenting the company's detailed progress to its employees and business associates, Ketan Zota, Chairman of Zota Healthcare Limited, stated, "This is the country's first generic medicine dispensing ATM." Our mission at Dava India is to raise public awareness about the use of generic medicines and ensure that no Indian is left without medicines."

The journey started with the setting up of the small proprietary firm 'Zota Pharmaceuticals' with a capital investment of Rs 5 lakh in 1995. Within five years of operation, Zota Healthcare Pvt Ltd. was established in the year 2000, and today in the year 2021, the company has crossed the mark of 1000 Crore.

With 23 established marketing divisions, the company's portfolio contains more than 3500 brands and has a presence in over 35 countries.

In late 2017, the company launched two Dava India stores on a trial basis. With this trial in a very short period after an overwhelming response early in 2018, the company began launching generic medicine stores to provide high-quality generic medicines to people across the country.



Dava India is now India's largest private generic pharmacy retail chain, with over 650 stores across 24 states. The company has recently started opening company-owned stores, and four stores are already operational as of now & 20 more stores are under construction in various states. Dava India carries 95 per cent private-label across medicines, health and wellness, ayurvedic, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetic, nutritional supplements, and surgical products.



According to Zota, the company's generic medicines and other products are up to 30-90 per cent less expensive than the branded products available in the market. The company has over 1,800 products and 20 lakh satisfied customers.

The company got listed on NSE with an overwhelming response in the year 2017 and gave a multi-fold return to its 7,000 shareholders in a very short span and also provided direct and indirect employment to over 5,000 people in the country.

Zota informed that the company is building an ultra-modern, fully automated, temperature-controlled warehouse with a storage capacity of 9 lakh square feet. To strengthen supply chain management, the company plans to set up ultra-modern warehouses in all four corners of the country.

"We are also going to open Dava India Generic Pharmacy retail stores at 12 petrol pumps in Delhi NCR on a pilot basis. These generic retail pharmacy stores may come up at the Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) petrol pumps in every major city of India," said Ketan Zota - Chairman - Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Zota Health Care Limited ranks one among the top 100 Pharma Companies of India. By seeing this progress Barclays Bank, the largest multinational bank of the United Kingdom (UK), and the owner of Param Capital, Mr. Mukul Agarwal have invested in Zota Healthcare Ltd.

