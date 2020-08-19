Legendary style icon: The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' today.

The luxury tourer seamlessly unites elements of sports and comfort for customers who look for both adventure and extravagance. Locally produced at the BMW Plant Chennai, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' is available in petrol variant at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards.

"The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a unique vehicle concept in the segment and has become a trailblazer with its distinctive and modern character. The new 'Shadow Edition' is an amalgamation of luxurious elegance and sportiness in even more sophisticated form. Available in limited units, the 'Shadow Edition' offers our discerning customer one last opportunity to own this legendary icon of the successful model. It combines the best of both worlds - an embodiment of pure dynamism and a sense of spaciousness. Its emotional appeal and pronounced driving pleasure is designed to offer sheer driving pleasure," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' will be available in M Sport design scheme and at a special ex-showroom price as follows -

The BMW 330i Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition': Rs 42,50,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is available in Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic paintworks. The upholstery is available in a choice of Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' with M Sport impresses with its sporty and elegant design. The striking lines, muscular surfaces and discreet design elements made of black high-gloss unit bring exclusivity to the exterior and are characteristic of the vehicle. The boldly designed kidney grille with nine slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. The dark shadow elements further extend to the LED headlights and taillights. The 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels in jet black along with exhaust tailpipe in black chrome further enhance its distinctive looks.

The interior of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' is designed to create an exclusive experience. The aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents all catch the eye. The driver-oriented BMW cockpit offers easy access to all controls. The raised seating position and generous space allow remarkable freedom of movement. The Panorama Glass Roof fills up the cabin with natural light and brings in a sense of spaciousness. The model comes equipped with universal wireless charging as a complimentary accessory.

The innovative petrol-powered engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. The two- litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW 330i Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 - 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' provides unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edge safety technologies. BMW's exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor.

The BMW ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, touch functionality based BMW Navigation system Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay®, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' can also be booked online by customers from the comfort of their home. Once they login to shop.bmw.in, they can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along-with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed in by interacting with a dealer representative online. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way.

Customers will receive their new car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Deliveries will be initiated adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

