LEGO(r) to launch its iconic 'IDEAS' collection in India on Amazon Prime Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): World's leading toy brand, LEGO(r) will launch an exciting gamut of 08 iconic products exclusively on Amazon Prime Day starting 15th July 12 am.

Yet again, the brand is set to induce an adrenaline rush amongst the Indian fan community with the launch of its acclaimed LEGO(r) IDEAS collectables, popular vintage cars and the mighty Super Hero characters. This collection, which will appeal to LEGO(r) lovers across age groups, is priced between Rs 6,999 to Rs 19,999.

For the first time in India, LEGO(r) is bringing 03 products from its LEGO(r) IDEAS range, a customer-led open innovation platform which enables toy enthusiasts to suggest and launch new ideas for LEGO(r) products. Passionate LEGO(r) fans can submit their product designs on the platform and only a select few with minimum 10,000 votes reach the consideration phase, out of which the best 04 are developed into LEGO(r) sets every year. For the first time since conceptualization, Indian LEGO(r) enthusiasts will get a chance to grab these limited edition collectables in India during Amazon Prime Day.

LEGO(r) fans can indulge in a voyagers experience with LEGO(r) 21313 Ideas Ship in a Bottle, developed by fan creator Jake Sadovich who was inspired by an actual ship in a bottle that he had built a few years earlier. This remarkable new product not only provides a great building experience but is also an elegant collectable for office and home. For those who love fairy tales, can choose LEGO(r) Ideas 21315 Pop-Up Book, a first ever in LEGO(r) history, and revisit classic fairy tales like 'Little Red Riding Hood' and 'Jack and the Beanstalk'. And those who want to revisit their childhood memories about the legendary defender of universe can pick LEGO(r) Ideas 21311 Voltron and create the Voltron super robot.

"We are delighted to partner with Amazon to bring this diversified portfolio to India for the first time. The products from the LEGO(r) IDEAS range have been well- received globally and the LEGO(r) fan communities in India have been waiting to get their hands on this collection. As a brand, LEGO(r) has been instrumental in evoking creativity and incremental thinking among all age groups and the LEGO(r) IDEAS platform is a testament to this journey. We are hopeful that this aspirational collection will be immensely appreciated by our audience in India as well", said Rohan Mathur, Sr Regional Sales Manager, South Asia, LEGO(r) Group.

The excitement does not end here; the upcoming launch also introduces a range of 1960's vintage collectable cars for all the auto-enthusiasts. The new collection calls for a fuelling building experience where fans can recreate the world's most popular car with LEGO(r) 10252 Volkswagen Beetle, discover the magic of the historic American muscle car with LEGO(r) 10265 Creator Ford Mustang and relive the elegance and timeless sophistication of 'Agent 007' with LEGO(r) 10262 James Bond(tm) Aston Martin DB5.

Super hero fans can grab LEGO(r) Marvel(tm) Super Heroes 76105 the Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition, which takes the fans through an intriguing journey of creativity and storytelling. Additionally, the new range also includes LEGO(r) 10264 Corner Garage which recreates 1950s building experience.

"In today's era, e-commerce platforms have played a crucial role in extending brand presence. Our association with Amazon India for Prime Day sales has been lucrative over the past few years. The launch this year will allure both children as well as adult fans as our collection is inspired by pop culture, art, decor, lifestyle, technology, automobiles, amongst many other themes", said Claudia Gabriela Gantu, Senior Marketing Manager, Emerging Asia, The LEGO(r) Group.

"We are excited to partner with LEGO to launch 8 new LEGO products exclusively for our members this Prime Day. Prime members can get their hands on these iconic products on July 15 and 16. This Prime Day, members in India can also enjoy 48 hours of the most amazing deals, over thousand new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India.

Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration where Prime members enjoy exclusive launches, blockbuster deals across product categories and new entertainment premieres. Prime Day celebrations will commence on 15th July at 12am on Amazon.in, Prime Video, Prime Music and other partner sites.

