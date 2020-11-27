Legrand India wins 'The Most Innovative COVID-19 Response' award at the IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure has been awarded the 'Most innovative COVID-19 Response Award' at the recently held IFCCI CSR Conclave and Awards 2020.

The Award aims to recognize the CSR activities and projects of French and Indian companies and recognize their efforts done in 2020.

The company provided the frontline warriors with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) - the Doctors, Nurses, Health workers, Police Officers, Journalists, Electricians, Drivers, the local municipal corporation workers through the Government agencies.

Legrand India worked with Health Departments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, New Delhi to provide PPE's to the frontline warriors ensuring their safety as they served our nation. They provided medical consumables and infrastructure support to various COVID CARE centers in aim to be part of the on-going solidarity efforts to contain the pandemic. They partnered with State Governments and NGOs to extend support to guest workers at Chennai, Bhiwandi, Rohad and Haridwar.

"We are delighted to be recognized by IFCCI for most innovative COVID-19 Response. This award is particularly noteworthy given our own efforts towards driving the minor change towards the nation by supporting the frontline warriors with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and infrastructure support to the COVID care centers. We continue to extend our support where required on a need basis, to overcome this pandemic. Together let us take pride in being a socially responsible organization and the recognition won," said Tony Berland, Managing Director and CEO, Group Legrand India.

One of the key focus areas of Legrand India is healthcare when it comes to giving back to the society. Legrand India supported govt. hospitals & quarantine centres with 600 plus disposable isolation beds; 40 plus ICU beds, pulse oxymeters, oxygen masks to COVID care centres as a proactive step to facilitate to accommodate the migrant returns in the respective districts' quarantine facility.

The team enabled support through its electrical products such as protection devices, wiring devices and UPS for hospitals and healthcare facilities countrywide which will house over 2000 beds and intensive care facilities for COVID-19 patients.



The company worked with the State Health Departments of Tamilnadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, New Delhi to provide PPE's to the frontline professionals ensuring their safety as they served our nation. They provided 2 Lacs+ masks to Govt. hospitals; 15K plus protection gears to Doctors; 550 plus protection gears to police force; 700 plus PPE kits to NGO medical teams; 300 plus PPE kits to journalists. They partnered with State Governments & NGOs to extend our support to guest workers at Chennai, Bhiwandi, Rohad and Haridwar.

A global specialist in the electrical and digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro 6.0* billion group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enable the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 1000 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India through 26 offices, 600 stockiest, 11500 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seven training centers and two R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

