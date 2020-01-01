Lemon Tree signs license pact for 40-room hotel in Dehradun

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel in Dehradun under the brand Keys Prima.

The hotel is expected to be operational by August and will be third hotel of the company and first under the Keys brand in Dehradun.

The hotel will feature 40 rooms complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, meeting and conference spaces, and recreational facilities. The hotel is owned by Hotel Aketa Pvt Ltd.

Lemon Tree Hotels is India's largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector and the third largest overall on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms.

It currently operates 8,000 rooms in 79 hotels (including Keys hotels) across 47 cities under various brands including Aurika Hotels and Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox, Keys Prima, Keys Select and Keys Lite.

As the current pipeline becomes operational, the company will be operating 108 hotels with 10,600 rooms across 68 cities in India and abroad.

(ANI)