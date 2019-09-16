Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv Logo

Leverage your finances hassle-free with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): In a time when the market is filled with credit cards tailored to meet various spending habits, finding a versatile card that offers attractive rewards irrespective of the category of your transactions is rare.
Thanks to the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, you can now enjoy value-added benefits and handsome perks on each transaction you make. Besides, the SuperCard comes with unique benefits that aid you during a financial crunch.
Take a closer look at the industry-first features of the SuperCard that can empower your finances.
Secure your finances with an interest-free loan in times of exigencies
Since emergencies come unannounced, they do not give you much scope to arrange for funds. You can rely on the SuperCard to get access to quick funds at no extra cost. It offers you the facility to convert your credit limit into a personal loan, which you can pay interest-free within 90 days in 3 easy EMIs any time you find yourself requiring funds. As this gives you access to instant finances affordably, you can meet your urgent needs without deferment.
Meet emergency cash needs by making interest-free cash withdrawal at ATMs
In certain situations, you may need quick access to liquid cash. For instance, when you are travelling across a remote locale where card transactions are a scarcity, you will have to furnish cash to pay for amenities. Even if you do not have ample cash at hand or in your bank account, you can easily sail through a situation like this with your SuperCard.
When you use the SuperCard to withdraw cash, you enjoy a 50-day interest-free period, which virtually means that you can address your need for emergency cash at no extra cost. What's more, you can use your card at any ATM to withdraw cash, without any restrictions.
Book one movie ticket on BookMyShow and get another for free
In partnership with BookMyShow, Bajaj Finserv offers you a free movie ticket when you book one ticket using the SuperCard. While some SuperCard variants extend this offer every month, others let you avail of this offer multiple times on an annual basis. So, you can have access to unlimited entertainment with the SuperCard and satisfy the movie-buff in you more affordably than ever. Apart from offering free movie tickets, the SuperCard also lets you earn handsome reward points on every transaction you initiate using it, whether you book a hotel stay, dine in a restaurant or buy groceries.
Spend without compromise by converting your spends into easy EMIs
All credit cards allow you to spend on credit, which means you can make small and big purchases alike using ready funds. However, when it comes to repayment, not all cards offer EMI financing option. Once again, the SuperCard scores high by allowing you to convert your purchases into easy EMIs, in a bid to reduce your repayment burden. This means you can now shop from partner stores on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to your heart's content, especially with the festive and wedding season approaching, without harming your finances.
What's more, SuperCard holders can save big by redeeming their accumulated SuperCard reward points -'Pay with Points' against the down payment when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network across 90,000 partner stores. In addition, you can avail special discounts on your purchases and enjoy a cashback of 5 per cent on using the card to make down payment when you shop from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner stores.
Apart from these features, the SuperCard also offers up to 20,000 rewards points as a welcome gift. You can even earn more rewards by crossing specific spending milestones. You can use the points to pay for your other spends or exchange them for vouchers, coupons and merchandise available under the rewards programme. So, apply for the SuperCard today to enjoy greater financial freedom.
To get started, check your pre-approved offer, view tailor-made deals and enjoy one-step, hassle-free online approval to get your credit card in hand hassle-free.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Strike on Saudi facilities may add a geopolitical risk premium...

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): A coordinated drone strike on Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities over the weekend is expected to add a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices and is credit negative for Indian consumers, investment information company ICRA said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Sensex falls by 262 points, oil marketing firms worst hit after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended declines in the afternoon session to close with a negative bias on Monday as global oil prices surged to four-month highs after a strike on the world's biggest oil facility in Saudi Arabia removed about 5 per cent of glo

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:38 IST

Autumn/Winter'19 campaign unveiled for Scott by Sonam and Anil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): The revolutionary eyewear brand, Scott, has revealed their latest Autumn/Winter'19 Collection in collaboration with the stylish father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Online monitoring system launched for steel imports

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The government on Monday launched a steel import monitoring system (SIMS) to provide advance information about steel imports to various stakeholders including producers and importers to have effective policy interventions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:25 IST

Rosatom's first of a kind Floating Nuclear Power Unit arrives to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): The floating power unit Akademik Lomonosov has arrived at the port of its permanent location in Pevek, Chukotka, in Russia's Far East, where it is being docked to start operations by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:13 IST

HARMAN appoints Vikram Kher as Vice President, Lifestyle Audio in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the appointment of Vikram Kher as the Vice President for its Lifestyle Audio Division

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:11 IST

AstroYogi to add 8,000 new astrologers to the platform by 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/NewsVoir): AstroYogi, India's largest astrology consulting service provider and an aggregator connecting over 7,000 astrologers with 4 million users globally, today announced that the platform is set to add 8,000 new astrologers by 2020, increasing its service

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:10 IST

Herbalife Nutrition joins hands with Maharashtra Government to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to strengthen and develop the water resources in Chandrapur district for the benefit of its agricultural, hus

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:54 IST

Digital platform launched to give single point access to exporters

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and his junior colleague Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched a common digital platform for the issuance of electronic certificates of origin (CoOs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:31 IST

ECGC raises insurance cover for banks up to 90 pc for working...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Central government has enhanced insurance cover for banks up to 90 per cent for working capital loans and moderation in premium incidence for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:05 IST

Air India's bond issue of Rs 1,000 crore fully subscribed on first day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 16 (ANI): The bond issue of Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) with a three-year tenure of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 6,000 crore was been fully subscribed at the rate of 6.99 per cent on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Product of the year launches new and impactive intiative with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A platform that has championed Innovation for over 30 years in more than 40 countries launched an innovative new initiative called 'Learning, Leadership And Marketing' in Mumbai this week.

Read More
iocl