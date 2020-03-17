Lex Mores aims to spearhead deeper penetration in India

New Delhi [India] March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lex Mores, a corporate law firm with global footprints, has announced its plans of venturing deeper into India and further strengthening its client portfolio.

Providing legal solutions to all businesses, from newly founded start-ups to eminent corporations, Lex Mores has already established a robust client base across tier-A cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It is now looking to expand its clientele pan India.

Lex Mores client portfolio includes overseas clients from the US, UK, Singapore, Switzerland, and Italy, among others. In India, its client base ranges from those in the start-up phase to multi-national organizations.

The firm has already earned a global reputation for managing all the legal requirements for start-ups, joint ventures as well as other forms of companies in India.

"Over the years, we have assisted different SMEs, ITes, start-ups and global leading organisations in laying the right legal foundation for them while they set up their businesses in India. We have already handled more than 200 clients in India as well as overseas and now we are aggressively looking at growing our client portfolio across the country", said Advocate Prerna Oberoi Narula, Founder and Managing Partner, Lex Mores.

She added that the liberalisation of FDI norms has opened doors for Indian start-ups securing investments from global leading organisations which have created an abundance of growth opportunities for Lex Mores in India.

"Going forward we are all set to develop a legal ecosystem through our brand new upcoming website where all our services will be available and accessible to all our clients pan-India", said Advocate Narula.

"Lex Mores has already earned a global reputation for offering quality legal services with complete transparency and that's its USP. Continuing with its commitment to providing quality legal services with complete transparency, Lex Mores aims to expand its client base pan-India and its expansion drive is revolving around creating awareness on legal rights", she added.

With an aim to provide the right legal solutions to its clients Lex Mores offer a wide range of comprehensive services in the areas of Corporate Commercial Law, Corporate Compliances, Intellectual Property Law, Labour and Employment and Sports Law, among others.

Lex Mores offer end-to-end services starting from fostering legal awareness among its clients and then assisting them through the entire business life cycle from the inception of a company to its different phases of growth by providing fast, transparent, and need specific strategic guidance.

Lex Mores are strongly recognised across all industry sectors including F&B, entertainment, digital, education, medical, marketing & advertising, hospitality, sports, and travel, among others.

