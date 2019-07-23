Libas Designs migrates to NSE mainboard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23 (ANI): Libas Designs Limited (NSE Symbol: LIBAS), among leading manufacturers of contemporary and ethnic men's and women's wear having many stores at prime locations in India has announced that the company has migrated to Main Board of NSE.

This is among few companies in NSE emerge history to migrate to NSE Main Board. Listing ceremony was held on July 23, 2019 at NSE Auditorium, Bandra Kurla Complex at 8:30am.

The total number of shares of Company at a face value of Rs 10 as on July 23, 2019 is 1,22,50,000.

The total number of shareholders as on July 19, 2019 is 291.

"We are extremely happy to share with you that your company is migrating to NSE Main Board. This is among very few companies in the history of NSE Emerge to migrate to NSE Main Board. This opportunity will help us to reach out to wider investor community. It will also create better visibility for the company. This migration shows a testimony to our performance and client confidence. I would like to thank NSE for giving us this platform and opportunity. I would also like to thank all the stakeholders and most importantly Libas team for their dedication and hard work in helping us in achieving this", said Riyaz Gangji, Wholetime Director, Libas Designs Limited.

This story is provided by EditMeet Media Services. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)