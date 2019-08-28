Life aapki hai, toh recipe bhi aapki hi hogi, says Sunny Oil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): We are surrounded by incredible women who have come a long way. They know exactly where they want to go. But there are moments when they just can't take the plunge. With hundreds of opinions and suggestions coming from all over, their own instinctive choices become invisible to them.

Sunny Oil's recent campaign addresses these multiple everyday situations a woman comes across, not providing a solution but encouraging her to trust her inner instinct and choose the "right" path for herself. After all, there is no right or wrong when it comes to these decisions, just the one that fits her situation the best because at the end it is "Life aapki, recipe aapki".

The launch of the campaign witnesses three TVCs, two of which are bringing out different situations that a woman has either experienced or can easily relate to. One was with a mother who finds out that her teenage son is indulging in sensitive content like porn on her cellphone.

The other one showcases a woman who is face to face with complications regarding her pregnancy - both situations asking her to make a choice. And the third TVC focuses on the products immunity building properties.

"Being a challenger brand in a highly undifferentiated commoditized category, Sunny needed a narrative that could strike the right emotional chord with today's woman, helps build preference for the brand and in the process also builds a differentiated emotional territory that could be leveraged for multi-category play in the future. Our new campaign 'Life aapki, recipe aapki' is a life inspired a progressive conversation that depicts real-life everyday situations and acknowledges the difficult choices women have to make in such situations. We believe Sunny can be that positive voice which helps build a deeper connection with the new age women", said Prashant Sarwade - Head of Marketing, Frigorifico Allana Pvt Ltd.

The campaign conceptualized and created by The Womb (creative agency partner), is not only on television but reaching cinemas, retail outlets, and other mediums too.

"As Sunny readies itself to become a multi-product, multi-category brand, our task was to transition it's positioning from 'oil-led' to brand-led. That demanded us to come from a contemporary cultural space from within the lives of modern women. Contemporary brands are helping resolve conflicts than just fulfil needs. We picked on a conflict that most of us, and especially modern women face - daily situations that have no single right answer. What we didn't want to do was sermonize her. Rather, we felt that the brand should encourage her inner instinct - to do the right thing. What Suyash and his team have done beautifully is to link Sunny's point-of-view with the category seamlessly, with 'Life aapki, recipe aapki'", said Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb.

"This campaign is a fresh take in a world of advertising filled with Instagram food shots and oil pouring shots. The whole idea is to trigger conversations, help women open up and not judge them but empower them. We brain-stormed through thousand situations to finally pick these ones, as we believe a woman will instantly connect with them. And yes, hats off to Prakash Varma for his deft handling of the sensitivity and keeping the tone of the campaign real and authentic", said Suyash Khabya, Creative Lead, The Womb.

The communication doesn't just stop at TVCs and offline activations. The message is further being amplified digitally via social media platforms over the next few months. With a mix of influencer led conversations, engaging quizzes and snack-able video bits, the campaign is breaking stereotypical conversations.

"The digital leg of this campaign focuses on taking forward the mainline communication by picking up on a multitude of relevant topics that are most pertinent to our target audience. Digital will serve the purpose of community building by giving our audience a platform to voice their opinion and share how they would react to these different situations", stated Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder CEO, Schbang (digital agency partner).

