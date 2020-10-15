Light up the festive season with 'Sale Dhamaka' on MSI's laptop range

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the onset of the festive season, MSI is all set to make Diwali even more exciting with great offers and huge discounts up to 35 per cent on its product range.

For an ultimate gaming and most incredible immersion experience, consumers can grab powerful gaming laptops with break through performance such as GF75 Thin, GF65 Thin, GF63 Thin at a discount up to 35 per cent GL65 Leopard, GP65 Leopard along with Modern and Prestige series for content creators at a discount up to 15 per cent.

The customers can avail these discounts on leading ecommerce portals, Flipkart and Amazon from 16 October to 21 October.

Additionally, MSI has launched a Diwali Campaign to emphasize the "feeling of togetherness" through a digital video. The film captures the real essence of Diwali highlighting how a family is re-united via video call through MSI laptop signifying the pure moments of joy, family togetherness with tasty treats for the grandson.

With an idea to showcase Diwali gifting, the grandson also receives an MSI laptop as a gift from his grandfather and together the family cherish the unforgettable moments of this special occasion.

"We are at the onset of the festive season in India and we aim to make the celebration special for our customers. MSI has always endeavored to introduce special offers and schemes in order to make the value proposition sweeter for them. With the country in the spirit of festivity, we are looking forward to spreading further joy with this limited period offer. In addition to this, our digital campaign aims at engaging with our customers to create memorable moments and there are numerous exciting assured gifts to be won," said Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, while commenting on the announcement.

Furthermore, MSI is offering an attractive offer for consumers which lets them purchase Marvel Avengers game along with Hero Outfits and custom skins on the purchase of any MSI laptop with a 9th or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, or i9 processor H-Series. To redeem the offer, consumers have to log onto the MSI website, enter the Master Key and follow the process.

Consumers can log onto https://msi.gm/3jKO96u

to avail MSI Diwali discounts.

Link to the digital campaign - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO8_epLTlH0&t=8s

Offers on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in include -

Gaming Series

GF - Ultimate Portability

With discounts of up to 35 per cent on Flipkart.com, MSI's GF series offer ultimate portability. These laptops have a lightweight body and a great performance that's built for gaming and productivity.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor / HM370

Display- 17.3" FHD IPS level 144Hz, Thin Bezel Design

Storage- 256 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 1TB x 2.5" SATA HDD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650Ti and NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor / HM370

Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz, IPS level with thin bezel design

Storage- 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 (GDDR6/6GB)

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H, i5-9300H

Display- 15.6-inch FHD

Storage- 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 2.5" SATA Slot

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce ® GTX 1650Ti with Max Q Design, GDDR5 4GB

GL - Gamer Classics

Latest 10th Intel Core™ i7 processor that helps you become a gaming legend. Consumers can use this ultimate power performer for an awesome gaming performance as well as online courses. The laptop is available with up to 15 per cent discount on Amazon.in

GL65 Leopard

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H

Display- 15.6" LCD (1920*1080 Full HD), IPS-Level 144Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%S RGB

Storage- 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics

RTX Models - Advanced Enthusiasts

With an aggressive design language, MSI's laptops with RTX graphics card deliver performance to play all of the favourite gaming titles. Ray Tracing technology will make the games come to life. Users can purchase this at a discount up to 15 per cent on Flipkart.com.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

Storage- 16GB DDR4 | 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6)

Prestige and Modern - Productivity Meet Elegance

The Prestige and Modern Series from MSI are a combination of thin and light laptops, perfect for productivity on-the-go. With people taking online courses, these are tailor made for campus life and college projects. Consumers can grab these at a discount of up to 15 per cent on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Modern 14

Specs:

Processor- Intel® CML-U Core™ i5 processor

Display- 14" FHD 60Hz, sRGB, IPS-Level with thin bezel design

Storage- 1x M.2 2280 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- Intel UHD Graphics 620 (UMA)

Modern 15

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Display- 15.6" FHD, IPS-Level thin bezel

Storage- 2x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3/ SATA)

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- Intel UHD Graphics 620

Prestige 15

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB

Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce ® GTX 1650, 2GB Graphics

Prestige 14

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100%sRGB

Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA Geforce MX330, 2GB Graphics,

AMD - AMD Gaming

With discount up to 20 per cent on Flipkart.com and Amazon.in, these series are powered by the latest 7nm Technology, up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 4800H Mobile Processors with Radeon™ RX 5500M Graphics. It helps the gamers experience the best and Encore with High Performance!

Alpha 15

Specs:

Processor- AMD R7-3750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%Srgb

Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666MHz) + 1 TB HDD/ 256 GB SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics

Bravo 15

Specs:

Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Display- 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS-level thin bezel (support FreeSync)

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1x M.2 SSD Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics

