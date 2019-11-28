Likee becomes digital partner of Panipat Film

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as the digital partner for its upcoming movie Panipat.

The film aims to educate the youth of India on the Third Battle of Panipat, one of the most eventful wars in the 18th century, in Indian history.

Set to be released on December 6, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions recently organized a special trailer preview event with the lead actors Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Select Likee users were invited to the special event and were also privileged with a chance to exclusively spend time with the lead actors and click pictures with them.

Likee was the only digital partner of the film with exclusive access to the movie's first trailer preview, along with the star cast of the film. The trailer was later premiered for the public.

During the event, select Likeers also got an opportunity for one-on-one interaction with , the director, and producer of the film.

The session was beneficial for Likee users as they leveraged this opportunity to learn many things from the movie director of great substance; who was also nominated for the Oscar awards for his famous film Lagaan featuring Aamir Khan.

Likee has experienced massive growth in India and has emerged as a significant platform for youth to express themselves, showcase their talent and connect with like-minded users. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennials in the most effective way.

As the digital partner of Panipat, Likee is anticipated to create a positive impact on the Indian youth. Through this association, select users from Likee were given the opportunity to realize their dreams.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. The platform also announced the launch of exciting new app function, FaceFace which utilizes Likee's mature AI technology.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

