Likee collaborates with Sakshi NGO to support underprivileged through #Killthechill campaign

New Delhi [India] Jan 02 (ANI): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology, has started #Killthechill campaign to end the year on a happy note by spreading warmth and joy in the lives of underprivileged across all age groups through the donation of old clothes.

To make the campaign a success, Likee has joined hands with local charity organization Sakshi NGO. As a part of the campaign, Likee is inviting its users to come forward to spread a word by making creative videos with #Killthechill and donate clothes.

Likee users can make creative videos using #Killthechill, thus helping popularise the campaign and encouraging people to open their hearts and donate for this noble cause.

Many top influencers such as Anushka Sen and Awanish Singh have already shared their videos asking their fans to donate for the cause. Users can do their bit by making creative videos using an array of special effects and sharing it with as many friends as possible to ensure the campaign reaches the masses and makes an impact in the lives of the needy.

People interested in donating their clothes for this cause can send them to the Likee headquarters in Gurugram, where volunteers from Sakshi NGO will collect them and distribute them to the needy. Alternatively, they can be donated to the local charities directly.

The campaign couldn't have come at a better time, given the chilly weather conditions in North India. Kamla Public School, Vikaspuri and Trinity Institue of Professional Studies( TIPS) too will be extending their support to the campaign to raise awareness and to drive collection of clothes, as well as ensuring that it touches as many lives as possible and makes a real difference.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.

In the recent app Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No 1 in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

This story is provided by Likee. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

